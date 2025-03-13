Your Facebook and Instagram feeds are about to change and it has nothing to do with the algorithm









Meta says it is taking its time to get this right. Currently, about 200,000 people in the US have signed up to contribute across Facebook, Instagram and Threads and the waitlist is still open for anyone interested.





To join in, contributors need to be over 18, have an account that’s been active for at least 6 months, and be in good standing. They’ll also need either a verified phone number or to have two-factor authentication set up for added security.





You will find Community Notes on Instagram, Facebook and Threads. | Image credit – Meta



However, don't expect to see notes on content just yet. The company plans to start by gradually letting a few people from the waitlist in. They will test the writing and rating system before letting notes show up on posts.



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy If you are curious about how Community Notes will work, Meta says it is going to be pretty similar to what you see on Elon Musk’s platform X, where users can add extra context to posts. And actually, at first, Meta will base its rating system on X’s open-source algorithm, so it will indeed be almost the same.







Meta won’t be the one deciding what gets rated or written – that’s up to the community. And in an attempt to keep things fair and balanced, notes won’t go live unless people with differing views agree it’s helpful. It’s not about just getting a majority vote; contributors from all sides have to think the note adds value.



Each note will be limited to 500 characters and must include a link to back up the claim. Plus, Notes won’t show who wrote them, as Meta wants the focus to be on the value of the context, not the author.



To begin with, the Community Notes feature will be available in six widely spoken languages in the US, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, French and Portuguese. Contributors won’t be able to submit notes on ads, but they can add context to pretty much any other content, like posts from Meta, politicians and other public figures.



– Meta, March 2025



Now, on paper, Community Notes seems like a way to bring in more voices and perspectives to provide context on a wider range of content. Since a note can only be published if different people agree on it, it might indeed help reduce bias. But whether it really works out that way remains to be seen.



Personally, I'm a little worried that more misinformation could spread because, let's be honest, how many of us actually read those extra notes or details under a post before sharing it? Yes, Community Notes will add context, but they won't change who can see the content or how far it spreads.



Meta eventually wants to bring Community Notes to users worldwide, but that won’t happen right away. Until the feature expands to other countries, the existing third-party fact-checking program will stay in place for those regions.