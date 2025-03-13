Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Your Facebook and Instagram feeds are about to change and it has nothing to do with the algorithm

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A digital illustration of a social media interface with a "Community Notes" section.
Back in January, Meta revealed it would be shutting down its third-party fact-checking program and switching to a crowd-sourced Community Notes system, starting in the US. Well, that shift is officially beginning to happen now.

Starting March 18, Meta will kick off testing its new approach, letting community contributors write and rate notes on content across its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Meta says it is taking its time to get this right. Currently, about 200,000 people in the US have signed up to contribute across Facebook, Instagram and Threads and the waitlist is still open for anyone interested.

To join in, contributors need to be over 18, have an account that’s been active for at least 6 months, and be in good standing. They’ll also need either a verified phone number or to have two-factor authentication set up for added security.

You will find Community Notes on Instagram, Facebook and Threads. | Image credit – Meta

However, don’t expect to see notes on content just yet. The company plans to start by gradually letting a few people from the waitlist in. They will test the writing and rating system before letting notes show up on posts.

If you are curious about how Community Notes will work, Meta says it is going to be pretty similar to what you see on Elon Musk’s platform X, where users can add extra context to posts. And actually, at first, Meta will base its rating system on X’s open-source algorithm, so it will indeed be almost the same.


Meta won’t be the one deciding what gets rated or written – that’s up to the community. And in an attempt to keep things fair and balanced, notes won’t go live unless people with differing views agree it’s helpful. It’s not about just getting a majority vote; contributors from all sides have to think the note adds value.
 
Each note will be limited to 500 characters and must include a link to back up the claim. Plus, Notes won’t show who wrote them, as Meta wants the focus to be on the value of the context, not the author.
 
To begin with, the Community Notes feature will be available in six widely spoken languages in the US, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, French and Portuguese. Contributors won’t be able to submit notes on ads, but they can add context to pretty much any other content, like posts from Meta, politicians and other public figures.

Recommended Stories
We expect Community Notes to be less biased than the third party fact checking program it replaces, and to operate at a greater scale when it is fully up and running. When we launched the fact checking program in 2016, we were clear that we didn’t want to be the arbiters of truth and believed that turning to expert fact checking organizations was the best solution available. But that’s not how it played out, particularly in the United States. Experts, like everyone else, have their own political biases and perspectives. This showed up in the choices some made about what to fact check and how.

– Meta, March 2025

Now, on paper, Community Notes seems like a way to bring in more voices and perspectives to provide context on a wider range of content. Since a note can only be published if different people agree on it, it might indeed help reduce bias. But whether it really works out that way remains to be seen.

Personally, I’m a little worried that more misinformation could spread because, let’s be honest, how many of us actually read those extra notes or details under a post before sharing it? Yes, Community Notes will add context, but they won’t change who can see the content or how far it spreads.

Meta eventually wants to bring Community Notes to users worldwide, but that won’t happen right away. Until the feature expands to other countries, the existing third-party fact-checking program will stay in place for those regions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch
Exclusive: T-Mobile employees are instructed to charge customers extra and skip lunch

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's foldable iPad could succeed where the iPhone failed - if this rumor is true
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
Apple's Siri upgrades delay makes an unexpected victim
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
If you're working for the US government, you might be soon banned from using this super popular iPhone app
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
The sleek Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with top gifts worth $330
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Spring travel checklist: Get your phone ready for an epic vacation!
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
Apple's biggest assembly partner could transform how your iPhone gets made
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless