Your Android phone could soon be getting a feature to rival one of the iPhone’s smartest tricks
Google is quietly building a smart display mode for Android without calling it that
Up Next:
Referential image of Pixel Tablet as a Google Home hub. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Android phones might soon get a feature that's been a favorite on iPhones for a while now. If you’ve seen Standby Mode on iOS, you know what it looks like: when the phone is charging and placed sideways, it turns into a mini smart display. You get a big clock, photo slideshows, widgets, or even live updates, all on your screen. Now, Google seems to be working on something similar for Android.
The first clue came from a recent Google Play Services update. In version 25.18, Google added a line to the code about a new feature that lets users "use Cast on standby-friendly devices." What was notable about that is that it was specifically marked for phones. That suggests Google is thinking about making phones work more like smart displays when they’re idle and charging.
Right now, Android phones can't act as Cast receivers the way some tablets and smart displays can. But the only real things stopping this are software limitations, not hardware ones. However, that might be changing soon.
iOS standby mode. | Image credit — PhoneArena
There’s also a shift happening in charging tech that could make all this possible. Qi2 wireless charging is starting to roll out, and it includes magnetic alignment, similar to Apple’s MagSafe. That makes it easier to charge phones in landscape mode, which is key for any sort of smart display experience.
On the software side, Android 16 is expected to bring back lock screen widgets in its first big update, known as QPR1. Google confirmed that these widgets are part of Hub Mode, which is now being optimized for phones. So when a phone is docked and charging, it could soon show a combination of clocks, photos, and widgets, just like Standby Mode on iPhone.
However, even more evidence came from a deeper look into Android 16's code. There’s a new "Standby" button found in the power menu, and it appears to launch the screen saver and lock screen widgets at the same time. That ties everything together.
Nothing is official yet, but all signs suggest that Android is on track to get its own version of Standby Mode. Between new charging standards and upcoming Android updates, your phone might soon double as a smart display while it charges. This is definitely an exciting development that I hope arrives sooner than later. I can definitely see myself putting my Pixel in standby mode while working or sleeping.
Things that are NOT allowed: