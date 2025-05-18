Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Your Android phone could soon be getting a feature to rival one of the iPhone’s smartest tricks

Google is quietly building a smart display mode for Android without calling it that

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Image of Pixel Tablet on standby mode
Referential image of Pixel Tablet as a Google Home hub. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Android phones might soon get a feature that's been a favorite on iPhones for a while now. If you’ve seen Standby Mode on iOS, you know what it looks like: when the phone is charging and placed sideways, it turns into a mini smart display. You get a big clock, photo slideshows, widgets, or even live updates, all on your screen. Now, Google seems to be working on something similar for Android.

The first clue came from a recent Google Play Services update. In version 25.18, Google added a line to the code about a new feature that lets users "use Cast on standby-friendly devices." What was notable about that is that it was specifically marked for phones. That suggests Google is thinking about making phones work more like smart displays when they’re idle and charging.

Right now, Android phones can't act as Cast receivers the way some tablets and smart displays can. But the only real things stopping this are software limitations, not hardware ones. However, that might be changing soon.



There’s also a shift happening in charging tech that could make all this possible. Qi2 wireless charging is starting to roll out, and it includes magnetic alignment, similar to Apple’s MagSafe. That makes it easier to charge phones in landscape mode, which is key for any sort of smart display experience.

On the software side, Android 16 is expected to bring back lock screen widgets in its first big update, known as QPR1. Google confirmed that these widgets are part of Hub Mode, which is now being optimized for phones. So when a phone is docked and charging, it could soon show a combination of clocks, photos, and widgets, just like Standby Mode on iPhone.

However, even more evidence came from a deeper look into Android 16's code. There’s a new "Standby" button found in the power menu, and it appears to launch the screen saver and lock screen widgets at the same time. That ties everything together.

Nothing is official yet, but all signs suggest that Android is on track to get its own version of Standby Mode. Between new charging standards and upcoming Android updates, your phone might soon double as a smart display while it charges. This is definitely an exciting development that I hope arrives sooner than later. I can definitely see myself putting my Pixel in standby mode while working or sleeping.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Amazon launches a rare Garmin Forerunner 265 promo you just can't pass up
Amazon launches a rare Garmin Forerunner 265 promo you just can't pass up
Samsung could be making a big change to make their next foldables even thinner, but at what cost?
Samsung could be making a big change to make their next foldables even thinner, but at what cost?
This phone has the best battery life of 2025 and it's not even close
This phone has the best battery life of 2025 and it's not even close
Pixel 6a explodes and catches on fire. The one clue to look for that can give you an early warning
Pixel 6a explodes and catches on fire. The one clue to look for that can give you an early warning
Nothing Phone (3) is NOT the mid-range phone we’ve been waiting for
Nothing Phone (3) is NOT the mid-range phone we’ve been waiting for
U.S. Galaxy device owners to get some cool freebies including 3 months of a major video streamer
U.S. Galaxy device owners to get some cool freebies including 3 months of a major video streamer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless