Your Android phone could soon be getting a feature to rival one of the iPhone’s smartest tricks

Android phones

Android 16

On the software side, Android 16 is expected to bring back lock screen widgets in its first big update, known as QPR1. Google confirmed that these widgets are part of Hub Mode, which is now being optimized for phones. So when a phone is docked and charging, it could soon show a combination of clocks, photos, and widgets, just like Standby Mode on iPhone.However, even more evidence came from a deeper look into's code. There’s a new "Standby" button found in the power menu, and it appears to launch the screen saver and lock screen widgets at the same time. That ties everything together.Nothing is official yet, but all signs suggest that Android is on track to get its own version of Standby Mode. Between new charging standards and upcoming Android updates, your phone might soon double as a smart display while it charges. This is definitely an exciting development that I hope arrives sooner than later. I can definitely see myself putting my Pixel in standby mode while working or sleeping.