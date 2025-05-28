You will soon be able to do something with your iPad Apple used to warn against

starting May 29

adding select iPads

iPad repairs you can now perform at home









eligible iPads include

iPad Air (M2 and newer)

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad (A16)



As with iPhone and Mac repairs, users must return the replaced “core” part to



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Self Service Repair now spans 65 Apple products As with iPhone and Mac repairs, users must return the replaced “core” part to Apple to receive credit toward their purchase, which is an effort to encourage recycling and reduce waste.



With this addition, the Self Service Repair Program now supports a total of 65 Apple devices across multiple product lines. Apple positions the program as a way for customers to extend the life of their hardware while maintaining high standards for safety, privacy, and reliability.



Brian Naumann, Apple’s Vice President of AppleCare, said:







To me, this is a sign that Apple will continue to expand the Self Service Repair program gradually with time, embracing the right-to-repair movement even more in the future.









Recommended Stories Expansion to Canada coming soon The process still isn’t particularly cheap or simple, and for many users, going to a Genius Bar can still make more sense. But for those who are comfortable with a toolkit and appreciate having the choice, this is a win.







Right alongside the iPad rollout, Apple also announced that Self Service Repair will arrive in Canada later this summer. That will bring the total number of countries to 34.



While most users are still likely to rely on Apple Stores and authorized service providers for major repairs, this update gives tech-savvy customers an official route to fix their iPads at home—without voiding warranties or resorting to third-party components.