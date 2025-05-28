Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

You will soon be able to do something with your iPad Apple used to warn against

Your next iPad fix might require less assistance from a Genius.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets iPad
Illustration of a person repairing a tablet device at a kitchen table using a toolkit.
Apple is officially broadening its Self Service Repair Program to include iPads, giving users access to genuine parts and tools to fix their own tablets at home.

Originally launched in April 2022 as a DIY repair initiative for iPhones, the Self Service Repair Program has since grown to include Macs. Now, starting May 29, Apple is adding select iPads to the list — marking the first time users can attempt home repairs on the company’s tablets.

iPad repairs you can now perform at home



Users can now order official Apple parts, tools, and manuals for supported iPad models through the Self Service Repair Store. The program currently covers components such as batteries, displays, cameras, and charging ports. Customers also have access to troubleshooting resources and guided repair sessions to assist with the process.

At launch, eligible iPads include:
  • iPad Air (M2 and newer)
  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad mini (A17 Pro)
  • iPad (A16)

As with iPhone and Mac repairs, users must return the replaced “core” part to Apple to receive credit toward their purchase, which is an effort to encourage recycling and reduce waste.

Self Service Repair now spans 65 Apple products


With this addition, the Self Service Repair Program now supports a total of 65 Apple devices across multiple product lines. Apple positions the program as a way for customers to extend the life of their hardware while maintaining high standards for safety, privacy, and reliability.

Brian Naumann, Apple’s Vice President of AppleCare, said:

At Apple, our goal is to create the world's greatest products that last as long as possible. With today’s announcement, we’re excited to expand our repair services to more customers, enabling them to further extend the life of their products — all without compromising safety, security, or privacy.


To me, this is a sign that Apple will continue to expand the Self Service Repair program gradually with time, embracing the right-to-repair movement even more in the future.

The process still isn’t particularly cheap or simple, and for many users, going to a Genius Bar can still make more sense. But for those who are comfortable with a toolkit and appreciate having the choice, this is a win.

Recommended Stories

Expansion to Canada coming soon



Right alongside the iPad rollout, Apple also announced that Self Service Repair will arrive in Canada later this summer. That will bring the total number of countries to 34.

While most users are still likely to rely on Apple Stores and authorized service providers for major repairs, this update gives tech-savvy customers an official route to fix their iPads at home—without voiding warranties or resorting to third-party components.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless