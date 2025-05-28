You will soon be able to do something with your iPad Apple used to warn against
Your next iPad fix might require less assistance from a Genius.
Apple is officially broadening its Self Service Repair Program to include iPads, giving users access to genuine parts and tools to fix their own tablets at home.
Originally launched in April 2022 as a DIY repair initiative for iPhones, the Self Service Repair Program has since grown to include Macs. Now, starting May 29, Apple is adding select iPads to the list — marking the first time users can attempt home repairs on the company’s tablets.
As with iPhone and Mac repairs, users must return the replaced “core” part to Apple to receive credit toward their purchase, which is an effort to encourage recycling and reduce waste.
With this addition, the Self Service Repair Program now supports a total of 65 Apple devices across multiple product lines. Apple positions the program as a way for customers to extend the life of their hardware while maintaining high standards for safety, privacy, and reliability.
Brian Naumann, Apple’s Vice President of AppleCare, said:
Right alongside the iPad rollout, Apple also announced that Self Service Repair will arrive in Canada later this summer. That will bring the total number of countries to 34.
While most users are still likely to rely on Apple Stores and authorized service providers for major repairs, this update gives tech-savvy customers an official route to fix their iPads at home—without voiding warranties or resorting to third-party components.
iPad repairs you can now perform at home
Welcome to right-to-repair, iPad. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Users can now order official Apple parts, tools, and manuals for supported iPad models through the Self Service Repair Store. The program currently covers components such as batteries, displays, cameras, and charging ports. Customers also have access to troubleshooting resources and guided repair sessions to assist with the process.
At launch, eligible iPads include:
- iPad Air (M2 and newer)
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad (A16)
Self Service Repair now spans 65 Apple products
At Apple, our goal is to create the world's greatest products that last as long as possible. With today’s announcement, we’re excited to expand our repair services to more customers, enabling them to further extend the life of their products — all without compromising safety, security, or privacy.
To me, this is a sign that Apple will continue to expand the Self Service Repair program gradually with time, embracing the right-to-repair movement even more in the future.
The process still isn’t particularly cheap or simple, and for many users, going to a Genius Bar can still make more sense. But for those who are comfortable with a toolkit and appreciate having the choice, this is a win.
Expansion to Canada coming soon
