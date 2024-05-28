You will soon be able to create AI-powered images right within your WhatsApp chats

Credit: WABetaInfo





So, what's the big deal about this new shortcut? Well, for starters, it'll save you a ton of time if you're someone who loves sending images in your chats. No more digging through your camera roll or searching online for the perfect pic or GIF – you can just create one right then and there. Plus, it could be a fun way to get creative and express yourself in a whole new way.Right now, you can create images within the Meta AI chat or by using a special command in your group chats. But with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.4 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, it'll be way easier and more accessible. You'll have a handy shortcut right there in your chat attachment sheet, ready to use whenever inspiration strikes.It looks like WhatsApp is stepping up its game when it comes to AI-powered features. This new image creation tool is just one example of how the company is constantly working to make chatting more fun and engaging.