You will soon be able to create AI-powered images right within your WhatsApp chats
WhatsApp, the go-to messaging app for many, seems to be embracing the AI craze. In the latest beta update for Android users, folks have discovered a hidden feature – a shortcut to create AI-powered images right within your chats. That's right, you'll soon be able to whip up images on the fly, all thanks to the power of AI.
Right now, you can create images within the Meta AI chat or by using a special command in your group chats. But with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.12.4 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, it'll be way easier and more accessible. You'll have a handy shortcut right there in your chat attachment sheet, ready to use whenever inspiration strikes.
According to the folks at WABetaInfo, this new trick uses Meta AI, the company's intelligent assistant that can understand complex data, follow instructions, and even bring ideas to life visually. Basically, you tell it what you want, and it conjures up an image for you. Right now, this AI assistant is only available in a few places and to a select group of users, but it looks like WhatsApp is gearing up to make it more widely available down the road.
Credit: WABetaInfo
So, what's the big deal about this new shortcut? Well, for starters, it'll save you a ton of time if you're someone who loves sending images in your chats. No more digging through your camera roll or searching online for the perfect pic or GIF – you can just create one right then and there. Plus, it could be a fun way to get creative and express yourself in a whole new way.
It looks like WhatsApp is stepping up its game when it comes to AI-powered features. This new image creation tool is just one example of how the company is constantly working to make chatting more fun and engaging.
