Eventually you might have to pay for certain search results from Google

Google is reportedly considering a way it can charge users who want to see advanced AI-based search results on the Google app and website. According to The Financial Times, Google is looking to find another way to monetize its search engine while continuing to offer its free, ad-based search platform. In other words, users would pay to use premium AI-powered features available on the Google app or website.

Sources familiar with Google's plans said that the premium AI-powered search feature could end up being part of Google's current subscription services such as Google One or Gemini Advanced. Even though there will be a free, traditional tier of Google's search service and the premium paid AI-powered tier, the latter could also include ads. Google reported $175 billion in search-related ads last year which is why the company needs to be careful about any changes it will make.

Testing SGE search on the Google app - Eventually you might have to pay for certain search results from Google
Testing SGE search on the Google app

Google has been testing its Search Generative Experience (SGE), which is the company's AI-powered search service. While it was opt-in at first, a small number of users are able to receive it by default. At this stage, though, Google has not added SGE to the Google search engine due to the expense of offering generative search. However, since AI delivers more in-depth search responses, users might not tap on as many web links which would lead to fewer ad impressions lowering ad revenue for Google.

As a result, consumer response will determine whether a paid tier of Google Search is successful. It could be a hard sell considering that most people have been using search engines for years without paying for it. And even some form of AI-powered search is available for now at no cost to the user. So the question is whether Google can convince users to pay up for advanced-AI search that offers premium features.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

