You may soon be able to connect two phones to your WhatsApp profile

One of the biggest gripes with WhatsApp is that you can't use it on more than one phone. Although you can link your profile with up to three more devices, none of them can be another smartphone. However, this may soon change.As per a new report from, WhatsApp is working on a new companion mode that will enable you to link a second handset to your account. Furthermore, as we can see from the picture below, your chat history will be copied directly onto the companion phone.The pop-up message also says that the transfer may take some time to finish, but it will probably need just a couple of minutes to copy your chat history.Unfortunately, since this information was found in the code of the latest version of the WhatsApp beta for Android, there is no information on when the social media will release the feature to the public. But we are happy that WhatsApp has decided to implement that option. For example, Telegram already offers the ability to use multiple phones. So, it is a bit odd that WhatsApp, a messaging platform used by millions of people all around the world, doesn't have this function as well.