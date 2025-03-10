GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

If your cellphone received a robocall meant for someone else, you could be entitled to $1,500 per incident

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android
A cellphone is receiving a robocall in an illustration oprovided by the Federal Trade Commission.
If you received a voicemail on your phone that was meant for someone else and not you, you might be entitled to file a class action lawsuit under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). Under this act, consumers can seek $500 to $1,500 per violation of the act. You might not know this but the TCPA is a federal law that prevents companies from making calls that are pre-recorded or from delivering pre-recorded messages without prior consent from the user of a cell phone that received such a call or message.

Under this act robocalls placed to your cellphone number by mistake, especially if the message was recorded by your phone, allows you to file a class action lawsuit and seek monetary damages. These calls are often made to consumers who have just switched to a new cellphone number because the company making the call may not be aware that a certain phone number has been reassigned to a new subscriber. Sometimes a call is placed to the wrong number simply because a company has the incorrect number for the person they are trying to get in touch with.

A law firm in Boca Raton, Florida is recruiting for clients it thinks can qualify to be part of a class action lawsuit. If you received a robocall on your phone that was meant for someone else and your device happened to record a voice message related to the call, the Boca-based law firm wants to hear from you. Simply click on this link and you'll be sent to the Top Class Actions website. There, you will find a blue bar to click that will open a form on the right side of the page. Complete the form and submit it if you want to join the list of plaintiffs seeking a share of any settlement or judgment amount.

Once you submit the form, you will hear from an attorney who will go over your claim with you for free. Just remember that a class action suit can take years before the plaintiffs see any money and that the plaintiffs' lawyers typically are paid 25% to 40% of the total settlement or judgment amount. Still, if you do file a claim, you'll be happy to know that over the last decade, major corporations have paid millions of dollars in fines to cover class action lawsuits filed over robocalls.

Recommended Stories
Companies that have paid out millions of dollars to settle robocall class action suits include:

  • Wells Fargo
  • Navient Solutions
  • Cox Communications
  • Convergent Outsourcing
  • JPMorgan Chase Bank
  • Synchrony Bank
  • Adobe
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile is nuking some devices and there's only one way to salvage the situation
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Report says T-Mobile will hike payouts and bill credits to those making the switch starting today
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers
T-Mobile cleverly washes hands of responsibility for misconduct against customers

Latest News

At a whopping $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ continues to be a top choice for bargain hunters
At a whopping $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ continues to be a top choice for bargain hunters
The 13-inch iPad Air M2 refuses to fade into obscurity and is now selling at a tempting discount
The 13-inch iPad Air M2 refuses to fade into obscurity and is now selling at a tempting discount
It's not too late to score big savings on the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones
It's not too late to score big savings on the flagship Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones
T-Mobile customers need to learn the basics of insurance says representative
T-Mobile customers need to learn the basics of insurance says representative
This is what your iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably look like
This is what your iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will probably look like
Set up ChatGPT and Gemini to open quickly on your iPhone so you can get your queries answered
Set up ChatGPT and Gemini to open quickly on your iPhone so you can get your queries answered
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless