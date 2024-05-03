You can no longer get a decent phone for less than $500





Here's an interesting question: can you, or can you not purchase a decent phone for anything less than $500 these days?





And by decent, I mean one that doesn't severely compromise with any major performance area: the camera, the battery life, daily performance, the screen, the software experience...





Of course, I wouldn't expect anything outstanding for that kind of mid-range budget, but you get the idea: $500 is no chump change and it used to get you some pretty functional gear. Unfortunately, as you'll see in the video, the more we discussed the topic of the current mid-range phone landscape, it turns out this is no longer the case.



