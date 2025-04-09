Wanted a Framework laptop? Well, tariffs might’ve just ruined your plans





Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). For now, these models will be removed from our US site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them. — Framework (@FrameworkPuter) April 7, 2025



Specifically, the company has pulled a few base versions of its Framework Laptop 13 off its US site, including models powered by the Intel Ultra 5 125H and AMD Ryzen 5 7640U. The reason? The new tariffs targeting imports from Taiwan.



Even though Framework is a US-based company founded in San Francisco back in 2020, its laptops are manufactured and assembled in Taiwan. The brand’s whole thing is about building tech that is easy to upgrade, repair and hold onto for years, reducing e-waste and encouraging sustainability. However, the tariffs are now apparently disrupting that mission. Specifically, the company has pulled a few base versions of its Framework Laptop 13 off its US site, including models powered by the Intel Ultra 5 125H and AMD Ryzen 5 7640U. The reason? The new tariffs targeting imports from Taiwan.Even though Framework is a US-based company founded in San Francisco back in 2020, its laptops are manufactured and assembled in Taiwan. The brand’s whole thing is about building tech that is easy to upgrade, repair and hold onto for years, reducing e-waste and encouraging sustainability. However, the tariffs are now apparently disrupting that mission.

We priced our laptops when tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%. At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss. Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it. — Framework (@FrameworkPuter) April 7, 2025



On top of yanking the Laptop 13 from its US lineup, Framework is also holding off on US pre-orders for its latest release – the Framework Laptop 12. While pre-orders for it kick off globally today, people in the US will have to wait.



The company is not ready to launch orders in the States just yet, again pointing to the tariff situation. And for anyone looking forward to this compact, customizable 12.2-inch touchscreen 2-in-1, that sure is a bit of a bummer.



Framework isn’t alone, either. Nintendo also pushed back US pre-orders for the upcoming Switch 2 and even On top of yanking the Laptop 13 from its US lineup, Framework is also holding off on US pre-orders for its latest release – the Framework Laptop 12. While pre-orders for it kick off globally today, people in the US will have to wait.The company is not ready to launch orders in the States just yet, again pointing to the tariff situation. And for anyone looking forward to this compact, customizable 12.2-inch touchscreen 2-in-1, that sure is a bit of a bummer.Framework isn’t alone, either. Nintendo also pushed back US pre-orders for the upcoming Switch 2 and even gaming giant Razer has paused its US sales because of the new trade policies.



It is pretty clear the impact of the new tariffs is just getting started. With how things are going, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more companies make similar moves in the coming days.