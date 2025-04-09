Wanted a Framework laptop? Well, tariffs might’ve just ruined your plans

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are already shaking up the tech world, with fears that the cost of smartphones like the iPhone could see a significant jump.

But the impact is spreading to the PC industry, too, as Framework Computer, known for its modular and repair-friendly laptops, has hit pause on selling some of its base models in the US.



Specifically, the company has pulled a few base versions of its Framework Laptop 13 off its US site, including models powered by the Intel Ultra 5 125H and AMD Ryzen 5 7640U. The reason? The new tariffs targeting imports from Taiwan.

Even though Framework is a US-based company founded in San Francisco back in 2020, its laptops are manufactured and assembled in Taiwan. The brand’s whole thing is about building tech that is easy to upgrade, repair and hold onto for years, reducing e-waste and encouraging sustainability. However, the tariffs are now apparently disrupting that mission.


On top of yanking the Laptop 13 from its US lineup, Framework is also holding off on US pre-orders for its latest release – the Framework Laptop 12. While pre-orders for it kick off globally today, people in the US will have to wait.

The company is not ready to launch orders in the States just yet, again pointing to the tariff situation. And for anyone looking forward to this compact, customizable 12.2-inch touchscreen 2-in-1, that sure is a bit of a bummer.

Framework isn’t alone, either. Nintendo also pushed back US pre-orders for the upcoming Switch 2 and even gaming giant Razer has paused its US sales because of the new trade policies.

It is pretty clear the impact of the new tariffs is just getting started. With how things are going, we wouldn’t be surprised to see more companies make similar moves in the coming days.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
