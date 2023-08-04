Amazon now lets you save a whopping $802 on the Sony Xperia Pro-I aka the Camera phone
Want to become a full-time YouTuber, TikToker, and Instagram influencer? Well, you will need a nice phone with truly insane camera capabilities. Luckily for you, Amazon currently has a phenomenal deal on the Sony Xperia Pro-I, aka the Camera phone.
How phenomenal, you will probably ask. Well, at the moment, the Sony Xperia Pro-I is available at a 45% discount, which means you can save a whopping $802 on this magnificent camera if you act fast and get one through this deal.
And no, we didn't make a mistake in the previous sentence by saying camera instead of smartphone. Unlike mainstream phones like Apple's iPhone 14 and Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, which are phones with amazing cameras, the Sony Xperia Pro-I is an amazing camera in the shape of a modern-day phone, with all the bells and whistles a smartphone has.
Just like professional cameras, the Sony Xperia Pro-I takes gorgeous photos, but you need to know a thing or two about cameras in order to make the most of the phone's capabilities. Just opening the camera app and pressing the shutter button while expecting that the AI will then do the rest, isn't gonna cut it here. You need to treat the Sony Xperia Pro-I as a real camera, which makes it the perfect phone for photographers.
As for the battery life, the 4,500mAh power cell on deck offers an all-day battery life. That said, shooting videos drains the battery fast, so we suggest you carry a power bank when you need to make videos for your YouTube channel.
The Sony Xperia Pro-I is definitely far from budget-friendly, but it offers truly a lot. That is why we suggest you get a Sony Xperia Pro-I now while it's discounted by $802 on Amazon.
