Discussion - Not just a gaming phone: Infinix GT 30 is immersive in every way

Not just a gaming phone: Infinix GT 30 is immersive in every way

• 18h ago

Infinix would kill in the North American sector.

• 58m ago
JSZX1928 said:

Infinix would kill in the North American sector.

Don’t think so. Price wise is ok, but camera is utter trash. If you want a second phone just for gaming, then this would be a great choice.

