Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Xiaomi’s new smartwatch is exceptionally cheap and very stylish

The new Watch S4 41mm uses the company’s first-ever in-house developed chipset, Xring T1.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables Xiaomi
Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm
Xiaomi fans are probably familiar with the company’s latest wearable device, the Watch S4, which was introduced in China last year. Earlier this week, Xiaomi launched a more compact version of the Watch S4, which not only features a more compact, stylish design, but also a brand-new chipset.

Debuted along with the Xiaomi Watch S4 “15th Anniversary Edition” in May, the company’s first-ever chipset developed in-house, Xring T1, is also packed inside the newly announced Watch S4 41mm, a more compact version of the original.

Launching its first chipset was a big deal for Xiaomi, especially in a market that faces numerous challenges like material shortages, increased demand for AI computing power, as well as trade restrictions.

Design-wise, the Watch S4 41mm is one of the most stylish compact smartwatches launched by Xiaomi. It’s smaller than the original Watch S4, yet it has the same premium feel despite its very low price.


The Watch S4 41mm uses Xiaomi's Xring T1 chip | Images credits: Xiaomi

Overall, the look of the Watch S4 41mm is reminiscent of Skagen’s smartwatches, which are known for their minimalist design. What I found really interesting is that despite the fact that it’s made of stainless steel, the Watch S4 41mm weighs just 32g. In comparison, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 model, which is made of titanium and plastic, weighs around 28g.

The smartwatch comes in four colors: black, quicksand gold, mint green, and white. The gold model specifically features a Milanese strap and a crown set with six-point cultured diamonds, which gives the smartwatch an impossibly stylish look.

Moving on to the actual specs, Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm sports a smaller 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 60 Hz refresh rate and 466 x 466 pixels resolution. According to Xiaomi, its Xring T1 chip is 35 percent more efficient than the chipset powering the original Watch S4.

Would you trade flagship features for a comfy, fashionable design at a lower price?

Vote View Result


As per the company’s statement, the newly announced Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm will be able to provide up to 8 days of battery life with network connectivity enabled. In comparison, the original Watch S4 only offers about 6 days of battery life.

On the downside, users will only get about 3 days of battery life with always-on display. For those who want even more juice from their smartwatch, the Watch S4 can last up to 15 days when connected to a phone (raise-to-wake enabled).

Price and availability


As far as the price goes, the Watch S4 41mm is incredibly cheap. Unfortunately, it’s only available in China at the moment, but it’s just a matter of time before Xiaomi brings it to international markets like it did with the original model.

Recommended Stories
Depending on the strap, Xiaomi Watch S4 41m might cost less than $150 or slightly more than $200. Anyway, here are the prices only valid for China:

  • Fluororubber strap: 999 yuan ($140)
  • Leather strap: 1,199 yuan ($165)
  • Milanese strap: 1,499 yuan ($205)

Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm might not be on the same level as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series performance-wise, but considering its price, it’s an excellent alternative regardless of whether or not you can afford something much more expensive.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 2

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned

Latest News

PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
PhoneArena Poll Wars: Choose your favorite software
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
Survey for T-Mobile alternatives shows MVNOs are the future
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
A fresh new round of iPhone 17 series dummy unit leaks give us a better look at the new designs
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Good news? Research firm says AI agents not a big threat to employees
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Fairphone 6 might be a hard sell as a mid-ranger, but not if you’re a green customer
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
Google Pixel 10 reportedly fixes a screen issue that iPhone and Galaxy devices addressed years ago
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless