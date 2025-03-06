Xiaomi Watch S4 Review: Budget beauty

Xiaomi Watch S4 Intro









It's classy, features a clever and very easy-to-swap system of interchangeable bezels, and delivers two weeks of battery life. Even though you won't find too many apps on the watch (around 30), the core smartwatch features are there and done right. And for the price, this watch offers more than enough for you to consider a place for it on your wrist. Let's dive in! The Xiaomi Watch S4 is the latest affordable wearable from the company, a successor to the Watch S3. Xiaomi has been really popular with its smart bands and affordable fitness trackers , but the company has yet to prove itself on the high-end smartwatch scene. Devices such as the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro are striving to do so, but today we're going to focus on a middle child in the big Xiaomi family of wearables.The S4 follows closely in the footsteps of the previous model without making sudden movements but improving in several key areas. The watch starts at €159.99, so it's still very affordable and price-wise not on the level of your Galaxy Watches, Apple Watches, and even the top Huawei models, but it surely punches way above its weight (price).It's classy, features a clever and very easy-to-swap system of interchangeable bezels, and delivers two weeks of battery life. Even though you won't find too many apps on the watch (around 30), the core smartwatch features are there and done right. And for the price, this watch offers more than enough for you to consider a place for it on your wrist. Let's dive in!





What’s new:

Rotating crown

Brighter display (1500 nits HBM, and 2200 nits peak)

Hyper OS2.0

Two microphones



Table of Contents:





Xiaomi Watch S4 Specs, Models and Prices





There's really only one Xiaomi S4 model available, but thanks to the interchangeable bezel and standard 20 mm straps make customization a breeze. You can buy three different variants (Silver, Rainbow, and Black), coming with different straps and bezels, but, as mentioned above, you can buy additional strap/bezel kits.





The watch doesn't support LTE, so no separate versions with cellular connectivity. Check out the specs table below for a deep dive.













The most notable part of the above spec sheet is the display. The listed brightness of 1500 nits in High Brightness Mode is impressive (and the watch can go up to 2200 for a short time under direct sunlight). The resolution is also pretty nice, resulting in a high PPI count. Let's not forget the 15-day battery claim (which we've tested), and of course the price. At 159 Euros, this device falls into the affordable price category.In terms of processor and RAM, we can't make any comments, as Xiaomi hasn't disclosed information about the silicon inside the Watch S4, nor the RAM paired with that mysterious silicon. There is, however, 2.2GB of user-accessible onboard storage, so you can upload your favorite songs (about 200 of them in MP3) to keep you motivated during runs and workouts.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Design, Sizes and Bands Not a rotating bezel... but you can snap another one on!







The overall design of the Xiaomi Watch S4 is very clean and stylish. We got the Silver version that comes with a very understated silver bezel that blends with the watch so well that we thought it's not actually detachable. The new rotating crown has a black accent inside and complements the overall aesthetics of the watch.



It's a pretty clean and classic look with two pairs of lugs sticking out on each side of the 12 mm thick body. Normally, we don't like shiny silver watches, but Xiaomi managed to pull this one off. Even though the frame is made of aluminum alloy, it really looks almost indistinguishable from stainless steel.



The bottom of the watch uses black ceramics, which is the gold standard in smartwatches nowadays, as it's hypoallergenic, tough, and looks good. On the bottom you will find the heart rate sensor, as well as the loudspeaker holes, placed on the right edge where the ceramic back meets the aluminum body.







The 1.43-inch AMOLED display is quite good, crisp and vibrant, and despite its 60Hz refresh rate, it feels very smooth. You won't have any problems under direct sunlight, as the claims of 2200 nits peak brightness have stood the test of... well, using the watch outside under the scorching sun.





The default watch face that comes with the Silver model is also really nice. It resembles a white chronograph watch, and when you put it in always-on mode, the hands of the watch remain lit in a fluorescent white-green, mimicking the luminescent glow-in-the-dark hands of real watches. Pretty neat!





The size and weight of the Xiaomi Watch S4 are right in the middle and would probably suit most of the wrist sizes out there. At 47 mm this is not a compact watch, but even on smaller wrists (like mine, for example) it still looks good. At 44 grams, the weight is substantial enough to give you a high-end feel without much discomfort if you wear the watch 24/7.











Another cool feature of this watch is that it uses standard 22 mm watch straps with quick-release pins. What this means is that you can use a strap of your choice and customize the Xiaomi Watch S4 however you like.The Silver and Black versions come with a fluororubber strap, while the Rainbow option features a woven nylon strap, but Xiaomi sells a bunch of very cool strap and bezel replacements, including a faux leather dual-tone one, woven straps, sports bands, and many more.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Software & Features Core features done right







The Xiaomi Watch S4 runs on HyperOS 2.0—the company's proprietary operating system. You connect the watch via the Xiaomi Mi Health app by scanning a QR code or searching for the device manually.This works both on iOS devices and on Android phones, but in order to take full advantage of Xiaomi's smart home features, you need a Xiaomi phone. In terms of smartwatch features, the core ones are here.





The watch shows notifications, you can set up alarms and timers, you can remotely trigger the camera of your phone, use the watch as a proxy for making and receiving calls (via Bluetooth; there's no cellular connectivity), check the weather, listen to music, record audio, etc. All the basic stuff you will actually use on a daily basis.



The watch shows notifications, you can set up alarms and timers, you can remotely trigger the camera of your phone, use the watch as a proxy for making and receiving calls (via Bluetooth; there's no cellular connectivity), check the weather, listen to music, record audio, etc. All the basic stuff you will actually use on a daily basis.There's also NFC onboard and a corresponding wallet app, but it will depend on your country, bank, and/or specific regulations whether or not you will be able to make payments with your Xiaomi Watch S4.

Workout features







There's auto tracking, and it's reasonably fast, but we always recommend tracking your activities manually for best results. Running is featured on another app, expanding with jogging, basic runs, MIIT runs, intervals, and other in-depth modes.



The Xiaomi Watch S4 can track a plethora of fitness activities (more than 150 on paper), including 17 different water sports, 11 outdoor activities, 40 training regimes, 14 dance routines, 12 combat sports, 26 ball sports, 11 winter activities, and more.There's auto tracking, and it's reasonably fast, but we always recommend tracking your activities manually for best results. Running is featured on another app, expanding with jogging, basic runs, MIIT runs, intervals, and other in-depth modes.The heart rate sensor is fairly accurate; compared to other similar devices on the market, there's little to no deviation in the readings between the Xiaomi Watch S4 and Galaxy Watch 7 or the latest Apple Watch SE. The same goes for the blood oxygen readings, so the watch does a good job at that, but that's not very surprising as we're many years into taking body vitals with these gadgets now.

Sleep tracking



Sleep tracking is also onboard with nice features such as breathing rate and blood oxygen monitoring. You get the usual breakdown of your sleep with different stages—light sleep, deep sleep, REM sleep, and wake-ups.





After a couple of nights, you're awarded your own personal sleep animal, and after each night, you also receive an overall estimation of your sleep quality in the form of a sleep score with suggestions on how to improve it.



After a couple of nights, you're awarded your own personal sleep animal, and after each night, you also receive an overall estimation of your sleep quality in the form of a sleep score with suggestions on how to improve it.Is sleep tracking accurate? Well, it relies on estimations and interpolation from your heart rate, movements, and blood oxygen readings, so we wouldn't draw any serious conclusions regarding sleep based on smartwatch tracking. But it can give you a general idea of your sleep pattern.

Health features



As far as overall health tracking goes, the Xiaomi Watch S4 offers some general insights on your health based on all the data gathered by the sensors of the watch and your activity. You have the oh-so-popular version of activity rings, with move and calorie goals, plus the already mentioned heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen readings, stress, and sleep.



The Xiaomi Watch S4 can't take down your ECG (at least for the time being), and it can't measure body temperatures or body composition (like the Galaxy Watch). There's, however, a nice Health Checkup feature that aggregates all the info and gives you a composite reading after a quick one-minute measurement. It includes heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep data.



So, in terms of health analysis, the Xiaomi Watch S4 can't go as deep as some other smartwatches on the market, but it covers all the basics and does so in a very intuitive and easy-to-understand way.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Battery and Charging Two weeks of battery life?







In reality, you will get around five days on a charge if you're using the watch heavily, with continuous heart-rate monitoring, the always-on display turned on, sleep tracking, SpO2 tracking, and 2-3 hours of fitness activity a day.



This is not bad by any means, but it falls short of the advertised battery life, which is probably achieved with some of these features turned off or trimmed down (e.g., heart rate monitoring once in 10 minutes, smart always-on display).



Nevertheless, five whole days are still very impressive, considering you're pushing to watch to its limits. Now, charging is done via a magnetic charger with a 2-pin physical connection; there's no wireless charging on this watch.



One of the key features and a big selling point Xiaomi emphasized is the battery life of the Xiaomi Watch S4. On paper, this device can last two weeks, and a five-minute charge should give you two days. The battery cell inside is rated at 486 mAh—a substantial capacity for a watch of this size.In reality, you will get around five days on a charge if you're using the watch heavily, with continuous heart-rate monitoring, the always-on display turned on, sleep tracking, SpO2 tracking, and 2-3 hours of fitness activity a day.This is not bad by any means, but it falls short of the advertised battery life, which is probably achieved with some of these features turned off or trimmed down (e.g., heart rate monitoring once in 10 minutes, smart always-on display).Nevertheless, five whole days are still very impressive, considering you're pushing to watch to its limits. Now, charging is done via a magnetic charger with a 2-pin physical connection; there's no wireless charging on this watch.This can be a bit frustrating, as you need to align the watch properly for it to start charging. It's a minor gripe but a bit annoying nonetheless. The phone charges from zero to full in a tad over an hour, which is just fine.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Competitors





But if we're to name a few competitors, the non-pro version of the Huawei Watch GT5 springs to mind. It offers a very similar (stylish) look at around the same price, it has a notoriously good battery life, and if you put those two side by side, there are a lot of similarities all around.



At that specific price range, there aren't many models that offer the same premium look and feel as the Xiaomi Watch S4. In fact, the biggest competitor might be the previous model, the S3, as there aren't that many upgrades to justify a new purchase, and if you find the S3 on a deal, this might be the way to go.But if we're to name a few competitors, the non-pro version of the Huawei Watch GT5 springs to mind. It offers a very similar (stylish) look at around the same price, it has a notoriously good battery life, and if you put those two side by side, there are a lot of similarities all around.Of course, you can add a few dollars and go for the popular guys—get a base Galaxy Watch 7, a Pixel Watch 3, or an Apple Watch SE—but they all come with very distinctive looks and kind of need a specific platform to unleash their full potential.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Summary



The Xiaomi Watch S4 manages to score a decent result on almost all smartwatch fronts. It has a big, crisp, and bright AMOLED screen, the first thing you see on a watch, and one that you will end up constantly staring at. It also comes with very respectable battery life, albeit a little short of what Xiaomi promises.



The most important feature of this watch is the premium (stainless steel-like) look that makes the watch seem much more expensive than it really is. It can do all the basic wearable stuff that you really need after the honeymoon period has ended and you're done tinkering with all the widgets and features.



Last but not least, the Xiaomi Watch S4 offers a cool stylistic idea - interchangeable bezels. It's not the first watch to have such a feature (the previous model also had it), but coupled with the standard quick-release 22 mm bands, you can customize the watch further and tailor it to your needs.



Of course, being a kind of budget smartwatch, you don't get cellular connectivity or a rich ecosystem of apps, and the Xiaomi Home integration only works with Xiaomi phones, but these tradeoffs are more than acceptable for what the S4 delivers.

