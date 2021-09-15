Notification Center

Tablets Xiaomi

Xiaomi comes back to the tablet game with the new Xiaomi Pad 5

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Xiaomi comes back to the tablet game with the new Xiaomi Pad 5
Yes, you heard that right! After more than two years since the last tablet from Xiaomi—the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Plus—we are getting an upgraded version called the Xiaomi Pad 5. It was unveiled today, on September 15, at the company’s Global Launch Event.

Xiaomi Pad 5 display and design


The Xiaomi Pad 5 is coming to the tablet scene with an all-new modern design. The bezels on the front have shrunk in comparison to the predecessor, while still leaving some space to hold it comfortably. The available colors are Cosmic Gray and Pearl White, and at least judging from the renders, they look gorgeous.


On the back of the Xiaomi Pad 5 you will find a 13MP single camera, and on the front—an 8MP selfie snapper.

The display is 11 inches in diagonal, with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. That is already a good start, but the screen gets even better once you find out that it also has support for Dolby Vision and HDR content.


It also features something called True Display that sounds an awful lot like Apple’s True Tone display technology. The idea behind it is basically the same, which is to reduce the blue light coming from the screen for a more comfortable viewing experience.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 also comes with a quad-speaker stereo system, offering a louder and more clear sound. To complement the Dolby Vision mentioned earlier, the tablet also has support for Dolby Atmos, meaning that you should get an immersive sound experience when consuming media.


Xiaomi Pad 5 now has stylus support!


During the event, the Chinese tech giant also showcased the new Xiaomi Smart Pen, which weighs only 12.2g and has a 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It also includes convenient features such as Smart Pen function keys to quickly jot down notes, take screenshots, or easily switch between pen and eraser modes.

In terms of power, the Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset that reaches speeds of up to 2.96GHz, and 6GB of RAM. You can get the tablet in two storage variants: 128GB or 256GB.

Xiaomi Pad 5 prices


The retail price for the 128GB version of the Xiaomi Pad 5 is EUR 349 and EUR 399 for the 256GB option.

Alongside its new tablet, the company also announced two new smart-home products including a smart projector called the Mi Smart Projector 2, and a Wi-Fi router called the Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000.

The company also announced a slightly updated version of its Mi Smart Band 6 that now has NFC and works with Amazon’s Alexa. The Mi Smart Band 6 NFC retails for EUR 54.9.

