Xiaomi's latest smartphone patents hint at a continued focus of cameras
Xiaomi smartphone 1
The first patented smartphone incorporates a squared-off display with a punch-hole for the selfie sensors and impressively thin bezels. The rear, on the other hand, features an extremely long camera bump.
It houses four cameras and what appears to be an elongated LED flash. We don’t know the specifications because this is simply a patent, but it looks like Xiaomi is researching a big main camera and a periscope shooter.
The next patented smartphone design retains the same front panel as the above but adopts a completely different look on the back. Specifically, the rear panel has been split vertically, with the left part being painted in a darker shade.
That area is also home to a large camera bump, which resembles a sports arena in shape and incorporates up to five sensors including two massive cameras and a periscope shooter.
Xiaomi smartphone 2
Xiaomi smartphone 3
Xiaomi’s final patented design is similar to what Vivo offered on the relatively new X60 Pro flagship and what Xiaomi itself adopted on last year's Mi 10T Pro. There’s a rectangular camera module on the rear that houses three sensors.
Again, the specifications haven’t been listed because this is a patent, but it looks as though Xiaomi is thinking about a larger main sensor and two smaller cameras, in addition to an LED flash outside of the bump.
As per usual, there’s no guarantee Xiaomi will ever release smartphones with these camera bump designs. But the ideas could still be a hint at what’s to come from the Chinese brand.