Android Patents Camera Xiaomi

Xiaomi's latest smartphone patents hint at a continued focus of cameras

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 14, 2021, 5:45 AM
Xiaomi's latest smartphone patents hint at a continued focus of cameras
Xiaomi is best known for its affordable phones, but the brand also creates high-end devices that push the limits of mobile cameras. And newly filed patents suggest that strategy won’t be coming to an end anytime soon.

Xiaomi smartphone 1


The first patented smartphone incorporates a squared-off display with a punch-hole for the selfie sensors and impressively thin bezels. The rear, on the other hand, features an extremely long camera bump.

The bump design is what you’d expect if the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 merged. It borrows the former’s size and length, and adopts the latter’s shape that sees it blend into the frame.

It houses four cameras and what appears to be an elongated LED flash. We don’t know the specifications because this is simply a patent, but it looks like Xiaomi is researching a big main camera and a periscope shooter.

Xiaomi smartphone 2


The next patented smartphone design retains the same front panel as the above but adopts a completely different look on the back. Specifically, the rear panel has been split vertically, with the left part being painted in a darker shade.

That area is also home to a large camera bump, which resembles a sports arena in shape and incorporates up to five sensors including two massive cameras and a periscope shooter.


Xiaomi smartphone 3


Xiaomi’s final patented design is similar to what Vivo offered on the relatively new X60 Pro flagship and what Xiaomi itself adopted on last year's Mi 10T Pro. There’s a rectangular camera module on the rear that houses three sensors.

Again, the specifications haven’t been listed because this is a patent, but it looks as though Xiaomi is thinking about a larger main sensor and two smaller cameras, in addition to an LED flash outside of the bump.

As per usual, there’s no guarantee Xiaomi will ever release smartphones with these camera bump designs. But the ideas could still be a hint at what’s to come from the Chinese brand.

