The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 will track your every move but also make it more stylish







Xiaomi has also baked a few interesting games into the Smart Band 8, such as Sudoku, 2048, math games, puzzles, and more. What's even more interesting is that there's a boxing game that uses the Smart Band 8's accelerometer, just like a JoyCon, and you can throw a few punches in the air to see how good of a boxer you really are.



At the moment, the Smart Band 8 is available in China in two variants. The NFC-equipped version costs 279 yuan (around $40), and the regular version costs 239 yuan (around $35). There's no information on when the Smart Band 8 will make its global debut.

The Smart Band 8 comes equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and auto-brightness capabilities. There's a heart rate scanner onboard, sleep tracking, smart notifications, NFC for mobile payments, 16 days of battery life (6 days with Always-on activated), and 5 ATM (50 meters) water resistance.