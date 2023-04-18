The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 will track your every move but also make it more stylish

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
We all know that fitness bands belong to your wrist, right? That's why they're called bands! Well, Xiaomi thinks a bit differently. Behold the Xiaomi Smart Band 8, one of the few wearables out there that you can actually wear as a necklace around your neck.

 

The idea is not entirely new, there are models in the Mi Band range that could also be worn around the neck, though they do require a special case for that purpose. The newly announced Smart Band 8 that the company showed today is designed with style in mind.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 is now much sleeker and sports a pill-shaped design, featuring removable lugs as well as a wide variety of wristbands (actually, the lugs are part of the straps themselves).
 

You can easily slap on a genuine leather band or a fancy chain bracelet-like one to suit your style. There's also a special ring to allow wearing the Smart Band 8 like a necklace, as we mentioned above, and thanks to the redesigned looks, the setup is really classy.

But the Smart Band 8 is not all about looks! There's an array of sensors inside that can track more than 150 sports. For runners, Xiaomi has designed a special running clip that allows the Smart Band 8 to be worn on your running shoes, measuring important parameters such as frequency, stride, and more.



The Smart Band 8 comes equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and auto-brightness capabilities. There's a heart rate scanner onboard, sleep tracking, smart notifications, NFC for mobile payments, 16 days of battery life (6 days with Always-on activated), and 5 ATM (50 meters) water resistance.


Xiaomi has also baked a few interesting games into the Smart Band 8, such as Sudoku, 2048, math games, puzzles, and more. What's even more interesting is that there's a boxing game that uses the Smart Band 8's accelerometer, just like a JoyCon, and you can throw a few punches in the air to see how good of a boxer you really are.

At the moment, the Smart Band 8 is available in China in two variants. The NFC-equipped version costs 279 yuan (around $40), and the regular version costs 239 yuan (around $35). There's no information on when the Smart Band 8 will make its global debut.

