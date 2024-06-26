Xiaomi sells the most TWS earbuds in this country, Apple is distant third
Up Next:
Apple's AirPods are among the very best audio equipment one can get, yet users in China prefer these two other brands over the Cupertino giant's earbuds.
It's the Chinese market we're talking about and the latest report by the well-known market research company Canalys for Q1, 2024 (the first three months of the year).
Following Xiaomi, Huawei secured the second position with shipments of 2.5 million units, driven primarily by its entry-level FreeBuds SE2. Huawei has also seen robust growth over the past year.
Apple claims the third spot with 2 million shipments in Q1 2024, while Edifier ranked fourth with 1.7 million units shipped.
Overall, Canalys reports a significant uptick in audio device shipments in mainland China, reaching 19.5 million units in Q1, marking a 21.3% increase compared to the previous year.
It's the Chinese market we're talking about and the latest report by the well-known market research company Canalys for Q1, 2024 (the first three months of the year).
The latest rankings for top-selling TWS earphones in mainland China for Q1 this year have been unveiled and the big winner is Xiaomi with the highest shipments, totaling 3 million units. Compared to the Q1 2023 period, this is an incredible 76.2% increase for Xiaomi. According to the Canalys report, this success is the direct result of the popularity of Xiaomi's newly introduced open-ear headphones, a strategic move that has bolstered its market presence. This surge marks Xiaomi's sustained growth in the TWS earphones category for four consecutive quarters.
Specifically, Xiaomi's latest offering, the Redmi Buds 5A, features a 12mm dynamic driver, offers up to 25 dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and provides 5 hours of playback time, with an additional 30 hours when using the charging case. The case boasts a pebble-shaped design and is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.
Following Xiaomi, Huawei secured the second position with shipments of 2.5 million units, driven primarily by its entry-level FreeBuds SE2. Huawei has also seen robust growth over the past year.
Apple claims the third spot with 2 million shipments in Q1 2024, while Edifier ranked fourth with 1.7 million units shipped.
Overall, Canalys reports a significant uptick in audio device shipments in mainland China, reaching 19.5 million units in Q1, marking a 21.3% increase compared to the previous year.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: