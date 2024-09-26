Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch is incredibly cheap
Redmi Watch 5 Lite | Image credit: XiaomiWe reported a few days ago about Xiaomi’s Apple Watch copycat, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite, which was expected to go official on September 25. Now that the wearable device was actually announced, we’re back to tell you that you should buy it even if you don’t need another smartwatch.
It’s not because it looks awesome or that it has good specs, it’s simply because it’s crazy affordable. Currently, customers in India can pick up the Redmi Watch 5 Lite for just Rs 3,300, which is just $40 / €35. The watch is available in two colors – Black and Light Gold, but both cost the same.
It’s worth mentioning that the low price includes a huge discount, which won’t be available for too long. Normally, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite costs Rs 7,000 ($85 / €75), which is still a great price considering its specs.
Speaking of specs, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite looks pretty decent on paper. The smartwatch sports a very large 1.95-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness and 410 x 502 pixels resolution, built-in GPS and Alexa support.
The watch’s 470 mAh battery promises to offer up to 18 days “under typical usage mode” or 12 days under heavy usage mode. These estimates look extremely good if accurate.
The new Redmi Watch 5 Lite weighs just 29 grams (without strap) and it’s just 11.4 mm thick. The wearable device supports a lot of useful functionalities, including the ability to answer and reject calls, emergency SOS call, call history up to 30 entries, incoming call notifications, as well as favorite contacts (10 contacts can be added from Mi Fitness app).
Redmi Watch 5 Lite features 5ATM IP rating | Image credit: Xiaomi
The smartwatch is fully compatible with smartphones powered by Android 6.0 or iOS 12.0 and above. Xiaomi also says the Redmi Watch 5 Lite features 5 ATM IP rating.
Other highlights of the affordable smartwatch include Bluetooth 5.3, 160+ sports modes, heart rate sensor (with blood oxygen sensor), accelerometer, gyroscope, 200+ cloud watch faces (50+ customizable and 30 always-on-display screens), emojis support, and 2 microphones.
One downside of the Redmi Watch 5 Lite is that it runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS, so if you’re more of a WearOS fan, you might want to skip this one.
