Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25

Wearables
Redmi Watch 5 Lite teaser
Redmi confirmed last week that its next smartwatch, the Watch 5 Lite, will be officially introduced in India on September 25. Coincidentally, Vivo has also announced it will launch its new V40e mid-ranger in India on the same day.

Just like Vivo, Redmi revealed the wearable device’s design and key specs, so the only thing that remains to learn is how much the Watch 5 Lite will cost. Judging by what’s been revealed until now, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite won’t be the most expensive smartwatch available on the market, nor the cheapest one.

Many of the watch’s specs have been confirmed on the micro-site that Redmi has already greenlit. The most interesting piece of information is the fact that this comes with Amazon’s Alexa built-in.

Obviously, the Watch 5 Lite runs on Redmi’s HyperOS platform and will allow users to sync their calendar, get reminders, and manage tasks directly from what watch.

More importantly, Redmi Watch 5 Lite users can make and receive calls directly from their wrist even while on the move thanks to the Clear Calling feature (via Bluetooth).

Redmi Watch 5 Lite | Image credit: Redmi

To top it all off, Redmi claims its Apple Watch copycat, the Watch 5 Lite, offers up to 18 days of battery life. Of course, this highly depends on how you plan to use the smartwatch, so the actual battery life for heavy users could be a lot lower.

Other key specs confirmed by Redmi include an unusually large 1.96-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, 5 ATM / 50 meters water resistance, and swim tracker to monitor every stroke and lap.

The smartwatch also allows users to track their outdoor running even when their phone is not nearby, so that’s another plus. With the official announcement set for September 25, we’ll only have to wait a few more days for Redmi to reveal everything about the Watch 5 Lite, so stick around for more.
