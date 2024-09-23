Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25

Redmi Watch 5 Lite | Image credit: Redmi

To top it all off, Redmi claims its Apple Watch copycat, the Watch 5 Lite, offers up to 18 days of battery life. Of course, this highly depends on how you plan to use the smartwatch, so the actual battery life for heavy users could be a lot lower.Other key specs confirmed by Redmi include an unusually large 1.96-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, 5 ATM / 50 meters water resistance, and swim tracker to monitor every stroke and lap.The smartwatch also allows users to track their outdoor running even when their phone is not nearby, so that’s another plus. With the official announcement set for September 25, we’ll only have to wait a few more days for Redmi to reveal everything about the Watch 5 Lite, so stick around for more.