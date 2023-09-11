Redmi Note 13 Pro+ packs a boosted Dimensity 7200 chip and a 200 million pixels camera
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Redmi. They’ve got a September surprise up their sleeve for the occasion, but no exact dates are mentioned (it’s just “see you this month”). The Chinese brand will show off the Redmi Note 13 line, and right now they’re focusing on the most maxed-out model: the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. It will incorporate a turbocharged Dimensity 7200 chip and a 200 MP camera sensor.
So, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is said to pack a boosted version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 that adds another word to its naming: the label “Ultra”. The original 4nm Dimensity 7200 was launched mid-February 2023, and it featured 8 CPU Cortex cores (2 × 2.8GHz Cortex A715 and 6 × 2.0GHz Cortex A510), a Mali G610 MC4 GPU, LPDDR5 RAM, etc.
The other highlighted Note 13 Pro+ specification is the camera sensor: they’ve incorporated a custom version of the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, something called “Discovery edition”. Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP3 is also found on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, so that’s not exactly groundbreaking stuff. Of course, better images are expected out of the newer Redmi Note Pro+ compared with the previous version, and that will most likely be achieved by fine-tuning the customized HP3 Discovery Edition sensor with the updated Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip.
Redmi’s social account runners are claiming the new chip-sensor combo to take photos “faster” and “better”. They also emphasize the digital zoom front, plus there’s going to be (allegedly) a
self-developed photo algorithm from Xiaomi: the Imaging Brain technology that is expected to bring a boosted computing experience on the Note 13 Pro+. It’s interesting to see if that technology makes it to the other devices in the Note 13 line, or if it’s exclusive to the Pro+ model alone.
They’ve leaked (rather – presented) impressive specs of the Note 13 Pro+ over at Weibo (via GSMArena). Without going into too much detail, the information reveals some key specifications – the chip and the camera. They’re pretty generous with the words, though, calling the upcoming event a “King Kong experience”.
So, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is said to pack a boosted version of MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 that adds another word to its naming: the label “Ultra”. The original 4nm Dimensity 7200 was launched mid-February 2023, and it featured 8 CPU Cortex cores (2 × 2.8GHz Cortex A715 and 6 × 2.0GHz Cortex A510), a Mali G610 MC4 GPU, LPDDR5 RAM, etc.
“MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra is just a slightly better version of MediaTek Dimensity 7200, Just like MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra which is a slightly better version of MediaTek Dimensity 8200”, says tipster Abhishek Yadav in a post over at X, formerly Twitter.
The other highlighted Note 13 Pro+ specification is the camera sensor: they’ve incorporated a custom version of the Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, something called “Discovery edition”. Samsung’s 200MP ISOCELL HP3 is also found on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, so that’s not exactly groundbreaking stuff. Of course, better images are expected out of the newer Redmi Note Pro+ compared with the previous version, and that will most likely be achieved by fine-tuning the customized HP3 Discovery Edition sensor with the updated Dimensity 7200 Ultra chip.
Redmi’s social account runners are claiming the new chip-sensor combo to take photos “faster” and “better”. They also emphasize the digital zoom front, plus there’s going to be (allegedly) a
self-developed photo algorithm from Xiaomi: the Imaging Brain technology that is expected to bring a boosted computing experience on the Note 13 Pro+. It’s interesting to see if that technology makes it to the other devices in the Note 13 line, or if it’s exclusive to the Pro+ model alone.
Again, exact dates are not mentioned, but the announcement is expected to take place in September. This September, most likely.
Things that are NOT allowed: