Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could put a certain Note flagship to shame
The Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G would be Redmi's first 5G-ready phones. Per a TENAA listing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip and it will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is expected to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will apparently have a quad-camera array with a 108MP main sensor and a 16MP selfie shooter.
The regular model will seemingly have the Dimensity 800U SoC under the hood and it will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will likely feature a 6.53-inch LCD panel, a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary snapper, a 13MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Both phones will probably run Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.
A Weibo tipster claims that the Note 9 Pro 5G will start at 1,500 Chinese Yuan (~$229) and the baseline Note 9 5G will cost 1,000 Yuan (~$152). Captain obvious says that's an excellent value proposition. After all, it's rare to find a phone with 5G, an adaptive refresh rate, and a 108MP primary sensor that doesn't cost north of $1,000.
Given that the LTE-only Redmi Note 9 is available in Europe, chances are that the Note 9 5G and Note 9 Pro 5G will not be exclusive to China.