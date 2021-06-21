$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Software updates Xiaomi

The popular Redmi Note 9 gets Android 11 update

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 21, 2021, 10:50 AM
0
The popular Redmi Note 9 gets Android 11 update
Launched as a cheaper version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the regular Redmi Note 9 smartphone is getting the Android 11 update one year after its market release. While Google is readying a much newer version of Android, many devices are still stuck on Android 10, and the Redmi Note 9 was one of them until recently.

Thankfully, Xiaomi has decided to provide Redmi Note 9 users with the Android 11 update before the next version of the platform drops in just a few months. Currently, the update is rolling out for global and Russian versions of the Redmi Note 9, GizmoChina reports.

Obviously, those who own the Chinese model known as Redmi 10X 4G don't need to look for this particular update since their phones have already been updated to Android 11 early this year. For those using Redmi Note 9 models other than the global and Russian variants, the update is likely to arrive in the coming weeks.

At the moment, Redmi Note 9 users (Global and Russian versions) are getting the Android 11 update in batches, so if you don't see it right away, give it a few more days and check to see whether or not it's available for download.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$325 off (26%)
$925
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung deals
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung deals
Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon Kindle, Fire tablets and Echo speakers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon Kindle, Fire tablets and Echo speakers
Some Apple fans feel strongly about the next iPhone name
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Some Apple fans feel strongly about the next iPhone name
Best Apple deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Best Apple deals on Amazon Prime Day 2021
Putin to sign a legislation that obligates US tech companies to open offices in Russia
by Martin Filipov,  0
Putin to sign a legislation that obligates US tech companies to open offices in Russia
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now tested by carriers; to launch in August
by Martin Filipov,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now tested by carriers; to launch in August
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless