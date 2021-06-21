The popular Redmi Note 9 gets Android 11 update

Launched as a cheaper version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro
, the regular Redmi Note 9
smartphone is getting the Android 11 update one year after its market release. While Google
is readying a much newer version of Android, many devices are still stuck on Android 10, and the Redmi Note 9 was one of them until recently.
Thankfully, Xiaomi
has decided to provide Redmi Note 9 users with the Android 11 update before the next version of the platform drops in just a few months. Currently, the update is rolling out for global and Russian versions of the Redmi Note 9, GizmoChina
reports.
Obviously, those who own the Chinese model known as Redmi 10X 4G don't need to look for this particular update since their phones have already been updated to Android 11 early this year. For those using Redmi Note 9 models other than the global and Russian variants, the update is likely to arrive in the coming weeks.
At the moment, Redmi Note 9 users (Global and Russian versions) are getting the Android 11 update in batches, so if you don't see it right away, give it a few more days and check to see whether or not it's available for download.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!