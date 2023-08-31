Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The budget-friendly Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is now even more affordable on Amazon UK

Xiaomi
The budget-friendly Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is now even more affordable on Amazon UK
If you are in the market for a new pocket-friendly phone and are located in the UK, then you will be pleased to learn that Amazon UK is currently selling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G for 21% off its price. If you open your calculator app and make a quick calculation, you will find out you can grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 with a sweet £59 discount through this deal.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12: Now 21% OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 from Amazon UK and save £59. The phone has decent performance, takes good photos for such a budget-friendly handset, and is now even more affordable.
£59 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, right from the beginning, we must warn you to lower your expectations. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G is a budget-friendly device, and obviously, Xiaomi had to cut a lot of corners in order to lower the price tag. That said, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and the 4GB of RAM on board deliver decent performance and will let you browse the web and stream videos without experiencing any stutters. However, for more demanding tasks, be ready to witness a lot of hiccups.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 48 MP main shooter and a 13 MP selfie snapper. No telephoto lens is available here, but that's to be expected given the budget-friendly price tag. Of course, don't expect iPhone-level quality here, but the photos look pretty decent for such a budget device.

Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 features a 6.67-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also packs a big 5000mAh battery, which should be able to get you through intense days without the need to top up. And when you need to recharge your Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, the 33W charging on board will fill the tank in about 70 minutes.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is an amazing budget-friendly smartphone that is now even more affordable. This is why we strongly encourage you to grab a Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 while it's discounted on Amazon UK.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless