Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro global versions announced with a starting price of just $299

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro global versions announced with a starting price of just $2990
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series specs comparison
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
|Display
|6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+
|6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+
|6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED FHD+
|6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED FHD+
|Processor
|Snapdragon 695
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Helio G96
|Snapdragon 680
|Camera setup
|108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro
|108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
|108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
|50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
|Battery and charging
|5,000mAh with 67W fast-wired charging
|5,000mAh with 67W fast-wired charging
|5,000mAh with 33W fast-wired charging
|5,000mAh with 33W fast-wired charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
The highest-end phone of the bunch is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. This phone comes in two versions - one with 5G and one without. Both versions measure 164.19mm x 76.1mm x
8.12mm and have a weight of 202g.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a flat-edge body design, with metal rails that remind us of the iPhone 12 series. The phone looks especially interesting in Atlantic Blue. The bezels of the screen are pretty tiny, which is important, as it rocks a big 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. This screen’s size and 120Hz refresh rate mean the Redmi Note 11 Pro should be a good choice for gamers.
Processor-wise you have two choices. The 5G version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 695 chipset, while the other version uses MediaTek’s Helio G65 processor. Both versions come in three different storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM.
It is cool that the Redmi Note 11 Pro features a headphone jack and expandable storage via microSD. The phone also has a built-in IR blaster and dual stereo speakers. The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button which is located on the phone’s right side.
As for the camera system, there are differences between the two Redmi Note 11 Pro versions as well. The more expensive 5G version of the phone has a triple-camera system consisting of a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. The cheaper non-5G Redmi has an additional 2MP depth sensor, which is pretty confusing. In the place of the fourth camera sensor, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features an AI logo.
Still, in real life, the camera performance of the two phones should be very similar. Unlike the back cameras, the front camera is the same 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter on both versions of the phone.
Battery-wise, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, both versions of the phone do not feature wireless charging, however, they do support 67W fast wired charging, with the charger being part of the package.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MIUI 13 which is based on Android 11 out of the box. An expected update to Android 12 is expected shortly after release.
Speaking of release, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available starting February. The 5G version of the phone will come at a base price of $329, while the non-5G one will cost $299. The phones will be available in all international markets where Xiaomi is present, including Europe.