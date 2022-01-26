Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro global versions announced with a starting price of just $299

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro global versions announced with a starting price of just $299
Xiaomi just announced the global versions of its Redmi Note 11 series. The phones that are up for a global release include the Redmi 11 Note Pro, the Redmi Note 11S, and the Redmi Note 11. All phones are priced aggressively and strike to offer great value for money. The Pro phone is packed with impressive specs and features a fresh new design. Let’s check what the new Xiaomi Note 11 Pro is all about. Make sure to check out our story on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and 11S as well.

Jump to:


Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series specs comparison


Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5GXiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11SXiaomi Redmi Note 11
Display6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED FHD+6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED FHD+6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED FHD+
ProcessorSnapdragon 695MediaTek Helio G96MediaTek Helio G96Snapdragon 680
Camera setup108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, 2MP depth
Battery and charging5,000mAh with 67W fast-wired charging5,000mAh with 67W fast-wired charging 5,000mAh with 33W fast-wired charging5,000mAh with 33W fast-wired charging 


Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro



The highest-end phone of the bunch is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro. This phone comes in two versions - one with 5G and one without. Both versions measure 164.19mm x 76.1mm x
8.12mm and have a weight of 202g.

Both Redmi Note 11 Pro phones will also be offered in three color options. The 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in either Graphite Gray, Polar White, or Atlantic Blue. The non-5G version of the phone features the Star Blue color-combo instead of Atlantic Blue.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a flat-edge body design, with metal rails that remind us of the iPhone 12 series. The phone looks especially interesting in Atlantic Blue. The bezels of the screen are pretty tiny, which is important, as it rocks a big 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution. This screen’s size and 120Hz refresh rate mean the Redmi Note 11 Pro should be a good choice for gamers.

Processor-wise you have two choices. The 5G version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro features Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 695 chipset, while the other version uses MediaTek’s Helio G65 processor. Both versions come in three different storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM.


It is cool that the Redmi Note 11 Pro features a headphone jack and expandable storage via microSD. The phone also has a built-in IR blaster and dual stereo speakers. The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button which is located on the phone’s right side.

As for the camera system, there are differences between the two Redmi Note 11 Pro versions as well. The more expensive 5G version of the phone has a triple-camera system consisting of a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro camera. The cheaper non-5G Redmi has an additional 2MP depth sensor, which is pretty confusing. In the place of the fourth camera sensor, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features an AI logo.
Still, in real life, the camera performance of the two phones should be very similar. Unlike the back cameras, the front camera is the same 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter on both versions of the phone.

Battery-wise, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Unfortunately, both versions of the phone do not feature wireless charging, however, they do support 67W fast wired charging, with the charger being part of the package.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MIUI 13 which is based on Android 11 out of the box. An expected update to Android 12 is expected shortly after release.

Speaking of release, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available starting February. The 5G version of the phone will come at a base price of $329, while the non-5G one will cost $299. The phones will be available in all international markets where Xiaomi is present, including Europe.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Global Xiaomi Note 11 and Note 11S phones are here offering major bang for your buck
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Global Xiaomi Note 11 and Note 11S phones are here offering major bang for your buck
Rare deal makes Google's outstanding Pixel 5a 5G mid-ranger cheaper than ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Rare deal makes Google's outstanding Pixel 5a 5G mid-ranger cheaper than ever
-$150
Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera: What to expect?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera: What to expect?
Disney+ to expand to more than 40 countries in 2022
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Disney+ to expand to more than 40 countries in 2022
This might be your last chance to score Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a crazy low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This might be your last chance to score Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a crazy low price
The Huawei P50 Pro and its true-to-life photography released worldwide at a flagship price
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The Huawei P50 Pro and its true-to-life photography released worldwide at a flagship price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless