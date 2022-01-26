Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro global versions announced with a starting price of just $299

Jump to:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with MIUI 13 which is based on Android 11 out of the box. An expected update to Android 12 is expected shortly after release.Speaking of release, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available starting February. The 5G version of the phone will come at a base price of $329, while the non-5G one will cost $299. The phones will be available in all international markets where Xiaomi is present, including Europe.