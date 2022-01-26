Global Xiaomi Note 11 and Note 11S phones are here offering major bang for your buck

Jump to:

Both the Redmi Note 11S and the Redmi Note 11 look almost identical. The phones measure 159.87mm x 73.87mm x 8.09mm and weigh 179g each. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is offered in three colors: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Pearl White. It is also the only new name across the lineup, as the Note 11 and Note 11 Pro have seen their China debut at the end of last year.The Note 11S has a flat-edge design, with a screen that has relatively small bezels, except for the chin. It features dual stereo speakers, an IR blaster, a 3.5MM headphone jack, and a microSD card slot. The fingerprint scanner is built into the power button on the phone’s right side.Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. A 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter is located in the middle of the top of the screen.Speaking of cameras, the Redmi Note 11S has a 108MP Samsung HM2 camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This is a more advanced camera system than the one found in the Redmi Note 11.What’s also more impressive in the Redmi Note 11S compared to its cheaper sibling is its processor. This phone uses a MediaTek Helio G96 chip and has three storage variants: 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM. There’s no 5G connectivity on this one though, which is a bit of a letdown.Battery-wise, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S rocks a large 5,000mAh one with 33W fast-wired charging. The fast charger comes in the box, which is pretty cool for Xiaomi.The Redmi Note 11S will arrive with Android 11 out of the box, with a subsequent update to Android 12 expected shortly after release. The Redmi Note 11S will arrive in all Xiaomi global stores this month at a starting price of $249.The cheapest Redmi Note 11 phone for the global market is almost identical in terms of looks to its more expensive sibling, the Note 11S. It also has an identical screen, battery capacity, charging capabilities, and software.The color combos are slightly different though. The Redmi Note 11 comes in three color options: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 has a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, a microSD card slot, dual stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner just like its brother too.However, the rest of the new budget phone’s specs are different. For example, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a less advanced camera system. This phone features a quad-camera system consisting of a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.The front camera is also different in comparison to the Note 11S. On the Redmi Note 11, the front punch-hole selfie shooter is a 13MP one.Processor and Storage-wise the Redmi Note 11 uses a different configuration as well. The new Xiaomi device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There’s no 5G on this one either.The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 will be available this month on all Xiaomi global stores at a starting price of $179. With such an aggressive price tag, this phone has the potential to truly become Xiaomi’s best-selling phone of 2022.