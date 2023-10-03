The budget-friendly Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G mid-ranger is now £100 off and a total bargain on Amazon UK
Budget-friendly phones with decent performance can be hard to find. After all, a lot of corners had to be cut in order for a certain phone to fall into the budget category. However, from time to time, retailers like Amazon UK cut the price of awesome mid-range phones, shooting them straight to the budget segment, letting you snatch a phone with decent performance at a really pocket-friendly price.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by a solid mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset and has 6GB of RAM on board as well as 128GB of storage space, which is expandable via a microSD card. And while the phone is no mobile powerhouse, it should handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease.
As for battery life, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G sports a big 5000mAh battery, which can easily last you up to two days on a single charge with regular usage. The phone also comes with 67W wired charging, which can fully charge the battery in around 55 minutes. Also, there is a charger included in the box.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a total bargain. Yes, some corners have been cut for the phone to be more budget-friendly. But overall, the smartphone delivers pretty decent performance and is even more tempting with Amazon UK's current price cut. Therefore, you should definitely grab one at a discounted price before it's too late and this sweet deal expires.
Fortunately for you, Amazon UK currently has a really sweet deal on the pretty awesome Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, selling this nice mid-ranger with an amazing 31% discount. Such a price cut means you'll save £100 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while you can.
Of course, since cameras are also pretty important, you are probably wondering whether the phone takes beautiful photos. While it's no iPhone 15 Pro, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G still takes pretty decent pictures with its main 108MP camera. However, sadly, the video recording here is only 1080p, and it's not as good as the still shots. So keep that in mind.
