Xiaomi says the Redmi K60 Ultra is coming on August 14
On August 14, just a few days from now, Xiaomi will announce its new Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, but that is not all the company has in store. It has now been confirmed that we will also see the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, which comes with flagship-level specs across the board. (via MyFixGuide)
Xiaomi posted on Weibo (one of China's biggest social media websites) that the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition will rock the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset, which is the equivalent of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In other words, the new high-end Xiaomi Redmi phone should be on par with phones such as the Galaxy S23.
As far as the rest of the phone goes, Xiaomi has implied we would see a high-resolution display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The design has also been revealed at this point, thanks to some official renders of the Redmi K60 Extreme Edition. Take a look:
The company has also shared that its latest flagship Redmi will rock up to 24GB of RAM! Why would you need so much memory on a phone? Well, who knows, but it is an exciting overkill, to say the least. Storage-wise, the maximum will be 1TB or 1000GB to go along with the 24GB of RAM. The only other phone with such impressive RAM numbers that's recently made some headlines is the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.
The best news about this great-sounding flagship from Xiaomi is that, unlike the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, it has a good chance of entering the global market. What's not so certain, however, is whether the impressive version with a ridiculous amount of memory and storage would be available globally. The Redmi line is mostly known as "affordable premium quality" in regions such as Europe, so there is a slight possibility that Xiaomi decides not to release its most pricey model there, for example.
