Samsung better watch out: Xiaomi CEO reveals announcement date for Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

In fact, Xiaomi's founder and CEO Lei Jun just stated on X (the social media website known as Twitter up until recently) that the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will be announced on August 14, just a few days from now. What's even better is that Mr. Jun also shared official renders of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, accompanied by the caption "Take a closer look here. Describe #XiaomiMIXFold3 in 3 words, I'll go first: slim, elegant, and premium."









The good news is that Xiaomi is sticking to the Mix Fold's super thin and slick design. What is noticeably different, however, is the additional fourth camera embedded in that slightly raised camera island. Presumably, we are looking at a wide (main), ultra-wide, telephoto, and another telephoto camera with a periscope lens.





A periscope lens is easily recognizable because of its rectangular shape. This would be a first for the Xiaomi MIX Fold series, and it would also be one of the perks that brings it a step ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 . Now, we don't know what zoom levels this alleged periscope lens would allow, but it is safe to say we can expect more than 2x or 3x magnification.





Unfortunately, the Xiaomi MIX Fold series has remained a China-only model until now. We are hoping that this third generation will be the one to break into other markets as well, and get the recognition it deserves in the global market.





The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is expected to come with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, super-fast UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM, as well as a display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. Of course, there will also be a heavy focus on the camera system, given that the company has co-engineered its new foldable with none other than Leica.