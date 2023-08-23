Want a phone on the cheap? Get the budget Xiaomi Redmi A2 for 46% OFF from Amazon UK

Xiaomi Redmi A2: Now 46% OFF on Amazon UK! Grab the budget Xiaomi Redmi A2 from Amazon UK and save £50 in the process. The phone is a real bargain at that price. £50 off (46%) Buy at Amazon

Of course, since the Xiaomi Redmi A2 is a budget phone, don't expect anything glamorous from it. The phone is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, which is not very powerful. That said, the phone has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you can easily expand the storage of your Redmi A2 since the 32GB of storage space probably won't be enough.In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi Redmi A2 packs an 8MP main shooter and a 5MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps. As for the quality of the photos, the pictures look pretty decent when taken in good light — especially given the budget price of the phone.Now, you are probably wondering why you should spend money on such a mediocre device. Well, for starters, this mediocre device is perfect for a first phone for your child or a smartphone for an elderly person. Furthermore, Amazon UK's huge discount makes this a real bargain since you can have it for almost half its price. And if you give it to your child, for example, it won't be a big deal if they accidentally drop and break their Xiaomi Redmi A2 since you haven't paid a lot for that phone.You can even get the Xiaomi Redmi A2 for yourself if you need a backup phone or a smartphone only for phone calls. And we can give you many more reasons why the Xiaomi Redmi A2 is truly worth it at this price. So don't waste time thinking about why you should get this phone. Just go ahead and buy it while it's massively discounted on Amazon UK.