Xiaomi sees profits surge as it benefits from Huawei's downfall
Xiaomi continues to eat up Huawei's market share globally
Xiaomi has reported (via Bloomberg) a massive 36.7% year-on-year rise in profit for the quarter ending December 2020. The number hit 3.2 billion yuan ($490.7 million) on revenues of 70.5 billion yuan ($10.8 billion).
Xiaomi’s level of success has been attributed to its ability to quickly entice Huawei’s lost customers. In China, the company shipped 52% more smartphones in Q4 2020 than in Q4 2019, boosting its market share to almost 15%.
The global chip shortage could impact Xiaomi's rate of growth
Despite its recent success, Xiaomi warned of headwinds ahead. The global chip shortages, which are affecting products across a wide range of categories, not just smartphones, will become a big challenge this year and next, according to President Wang Xiang. Nevertheless, the company still expects to post growth this year.