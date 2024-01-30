Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Xiaomi Pad 7: 120W fast charging tablet in your hands soon?
It’s less than a week since the popular Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station spilled the beans on a potential upcoming tablet duo from Xiaomi – the Xiaomi Pad 7 and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro.

As we noted, Xiaomi plans to return to the tablet market with some top-tier products. So far, the tablets are said to pack the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the even more excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Now, there’s more information about the maxed-out tablet.

Tell me more about the Pad 7 Pro


Apart from the expected Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro will likely come with a 12.45-inch LCD panel with support for a high 144Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio (via Gizmochina). This slightly contradicts earlier reports that mentioned an OLED display for the Pad 7 Pro, but it’s too early to guess which one is correct.

Also, the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro could pack a massive 10,000mAh battery. What’s more impressive is the charging speeds – the report claims 120W wired fast charging will be supported. Which, compared to the OnePlus Pad’s 67W charging speed is amazing.

Out of the box, the Pad 7 Pro will most likely offer the Android 14 OS based HyperOS custom skin.

On the back, the tablet is expected to feature a dual 50-megapixel camera setup, and a quad speaker system.

