Xiaomi’s next big move could leave the Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13 and others in the dust
Xiaomi 14 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is working on a phone with a 7,500mAh battery cell, which would be larger than what we've seen in phones like the S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and what is rumored for the S25 Ultra.
The smartphone market has been rather innovation-lacking recently but one area where there could always be improvement is battery life. And while handsets like the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to keep the same battery capacity as, like, always, other competitors are ready to jump in the race with some heavy-hitting numbers.
According to the latest leak, Xiaomi is readying a Redmi phone with a battery around 7,500mAh. In a follow-up comment after his post, Digital Chat Station mentioned that the device won't have wireless charging. Although that's a minus in my book, it may be worth the compromise if you don't have to charge it so often.
It's worth mentioning that we've already seen smartphones with bigger batteries than this. However, we're talking about rugged and often quite bulky devices packing 10,000mAh batteries, and they're not exactly your stylish daily-driver-type of phone.
This potential 7,500mAh battery phone would also wipe the floor with other silicon-carbon-powered phones. Examples include the Realme GT 7 Pro, which sports a 6,500mAh cell, the OnePlus 13 with its 6,000mAh, and the RedMagic 10 Pro Plus with its 7,050mAh cell. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will reportedly hold onto a 5,000mAh battery, is feeling more like a relic of 2016 in this context. And before Galaxy fans raise an eyebrow, let's not even get started on the iPhone, which isn’t in this lineup either.
But Xiaomi may not be content to just stick to 7,500mAh and according to Digital Chat Station, it's working on a handset with an even larger battery.
The battery capacity war is likely to continue well into 2025 and even 2026. We recently had a hopeful report about Samsung working on battery-stacking tech to give the Galaxy S26 Ultra a more competitive battery capacity.
In the past couple of years, we've seen many Chinese brands embrace the potential of silicon-carbon battery technology and deliver amazingly big batteries. However, Xiaomi is not settling and may up the game in 2025.
Image Credit - Digital Chat Station
It's worth mentioning that we've already seen smartphones with bigger batteries than this. However, we're talking about rugged and often quite bulky devices packing 10,000mAh batteries, and they're not exactly your stylish daily-driver-type of phone.
Unlike a rugged beast with a huge battery though, this mysterious Redmi beastie is said to be more like a mainstream smartphone and possibly won't look like a brick you can throw down the Grand Canyon to capture some scenic views for you...
The benefits of a larger battery capacity don't stop at just how long a phone can go between charges though. A larger battery would also mean you don't have to keep your phone on its wireless charging stand all the time and probably degrade the battery faster - so it would ensure better longevity. I'd like to see where battery capacities will go in the future, and such rumors as the one about that mysterious Redmi definitely excite me.
