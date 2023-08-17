Xiaomi says Mix Fold 3 and Redmi K60 Ultra were a success immediately after launch

foldable phone





Fans must really be loving both of Xiaomi's phones, as the company has announced on Weibo (largest Chinese social media) that it has sold out more than twice the number of Mix Fold 3 units compared to the last generation Mix Fold 2.









Similarly to last year, however, the company does not share exact number of units sold. Nevertheless, a 2.25 rimes margin is not bad at all. Too bad that the Mix Fold 3 won't enter the global market and remain exclusive for the Chinese market.





On the other hand, we do have a rough estimate of the number of sold Redmi K60 Ultra units and it is above 220,000 according to Xiaomi , and that's under just 5 minutes. These are some new heights for Xiaomi and a clear sign that it is heading in the right direction. Who knows, it might mean that next year we see more of its phones reach outside of China.





Both the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 and Redmi K60 Ultra are beautiful pieces of mobile tech. They are slim and stylish while equipped with top-notch specs. What was a bit surprising during the announcement was the fact that the Redmi K60 Ultra costs only 3,599 Yuan (roughly $493) for the highest spec configuration that includes 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.





As for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, let's just say that it could be a worthy competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 if only its availability was as wide spread. The Mix Fold has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, costs less, has faster charging, supposedly better battery life, and the new zero-hinge technology — things are getting exciting in the world of foldable phones