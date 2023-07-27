Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone to be revealed in August, Leica cameras confirmed
Xiaomi plans to return to the foldable space with yet another phone that will have some pretty rare features. The Mix Fold 3 will be announced in August, Xiaomi confirmed earlier today (via MyFixGuide). No exact date for the announcement has been revealed yet, but we can safely assume that the Chinese company will have another teaser released closer launch.
Designed in collaboration with Leica, the quad camera on the back of Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone will feature OIS (optical image stabilization), very thin high-lens sheets, and small periscope telephoto modules.
Design-wise, a waterdrop hinge is expected to be one of the phone’s highlights meant to improved anti-drop performance without detracting from the phone’s curvy lines. That’s about all we know about Mix Fold 3 at the moment, but Xiaomi is likely to reveal more of the phone’s specs in the time leading up to the announcement.
Unfortunately, there’s almost zero chance that Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable smartphone will be making it outside of China. None of the company’s previous foldable phones have been released internationally, and since there have been no reports about the Mix Fold 3 coming to other markets, it’s probably safe to assume that this will be exclusively available in China.
One other interesting thing revealed by the teaser confirming the August reveal of the Mix Fold 3 is that the phone will feature a Leica quad-camera setup. That puts Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship among the not so many foldable smartphones that feature four cameras on the back.
Designed in collaboration with Leica, the quad camera on the back of Xiaomi’s next flagship smartphone will feature OIS (optical image stabilization), very thin high-lens sheets, and small periscope telephoto modules.
Rumor has it that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Also, the flagship’s battery is said to support 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
Design-wise, a waterdrop hinge is expected to be one of the phone’s highlights meant to improved anti-drop performance without detracting from the phone’s curvy lines. That’s about all we know about Mix Fold 3 at the moment, but Xiaomi is likely to reveal more of the phone’s specs in the time leading up to the announcement.
Unfortunately, there’s almost zero chance that Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable smartphone will be making it outside of China. None of the company’s previous foldable phones have been released internationally, and since there have been no reports about the Mix Fold 3 coming to other markets, it’s probably safe to assume that this will be exclusively available in China.
Things that are NOT allowed: