Xiaomi’s first flip-style foldable phone tipped to launch in 2024 … again
Xiaomi’s Galaxy Z Flip rival has been in the works since June with a possible release timeframe of Q1 2024. An earlier report also mentioned Xiaomi is developing its fourth-generation foldable phone, which is expected to be introduced next year along with the company’s first-ever flip-style foldable phone.
While the MIX Flip is still in the cards for a 2024 release, the MIX Fold 4 might not be introduced during the same event. According to the tipster, progress on the MIX Flip is faster than MIX Fold 4, so the former is likely to be debuted first.
However, it remains to be seen where the Chinese company will choose Qualcomm’s most recent chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, instead of the previous generation, which will still be acceptable if the price will be adjusted accordingly.
That’s about all we got about Xiaomi’s first-ever flip-style foldable phone, but as we’re getting closer to the end of the year more details about the company’s upcoming MIX Flip and MIX Fold 4 should emerge, so stay tuned for more on this one.
This week’s rumor mill reiterates the fact that Xiaomi is indeed planning to release the so-called MIX Flip in 2024. However, the MIX Fold 4 is not going to make it on time apparently, at least according to the latest tip posted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo (via PlayfulDroid).
The tip also consolidates the previous rumor that claimed both Xiaomi’s foldable smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor.
