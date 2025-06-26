Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s main competitor will be hard to outclass

Xiaomi’s new Mix Flip 2 features a larger battery than any other clamshell foldable currently available on the market.

0comments
Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2
After a series of leaks and teasers, Xiaomi has finally taken the wraps off its new compact foldable, Mix Flip 2. One of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s main competitors, Mix Flip 2 will be very hard to outclass considering the specs announced by Xiaomi today.

At first glance, it might not seem incredible that the Mix Flip 2 is powered by a 5,165 mAh battery, but that’s actually the biggest battery of any clamshell foldable available on the market. Not to be confused with regular foldables like Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel Fold, which feature a different form factor.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to come with a 4,100 mAh battery. Despite the fact that both clamshell foldables are nearly similar in size, Xiaomi managed to fit a bigger battery inside its flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s main competitor will be hard to outclass
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 | Image credit: Xiaomi

Samsung has been reluctant to use new silicon-carbon batteries inside its flagships, which is why the company is unable to include bigger batteries. Lithium batteries are bigger than those that use silicon carbon technology.

But that’s not the only advantage of owning a Mix Flip 2 over Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. The former has a stunning 6.86-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with 1224 x 2912 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 3200 nits peak brightness.

In comparison, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to feature a 6.85-inch foldable dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Would you consider the Mix Fold 2 over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 if it comes to your country?

Vote View Result


Also, Xiaomi’s Mix Flip 2 features a second 4-inch external AMOLED display with 1392 x 1208 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1600 nits peak brightness.

To top it all off, Xiaomi announced that its next-generation “Dragon Bone” hinge seriously improved flatness when opened and durability when folded. The Chinese company explains that the hinge features an innovative three-link and four-floating-plate design, and it uses ultra-flexible 50μm glass.

Another important aspect where Xiaomi’s flagship doesn’t disappoint is the camera. Even though it only features minor upgrades over the Mix Flip, the new model beats the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s camera system in every way.

Recommended Stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s main competitor will be hard to outclass
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2's key specs | Image credit: Xiaomi

Although we don’t know the details, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a dual camera that includes a 50 MP main camera (f/1.8, 23 mm, 1/1.57-inch) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2, 13 mm, 1/3.2-inch).

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 has a 50 MP main camera (f/1.7, 23 mm, 1/1.55-inch) and a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2, 14 mm). Both cameras are co-engineered with Leica. Besides that, Xiaomi’s flagship boasts a massive 32-megapixel selfie snapper, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is believed to pack a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

While it’s been confirmed that the Mix Flip 2 uses Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite, we’re still waiting for Samsung to reveal the chipset inside the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Rumor has it that the South Korean company might use its own Exynos 2500 chip instead of Qualcomm’s flagship SoC.

Either way, it’s important to mention that Mix Flip 2 is the world’s first clamshell foldable to use a dual vapor chamber cooling system. This means that Xiaomi’s flagship has thermal modules on the motherboard and lower half of the body. It’s something worth having especially if you’re a heavy user.

Prices and availability


Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 comes in four colors – Gold, Green, Purple, and White, and three storage configurations: 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, and 16 GB / 1 TB. The foldable is available in China for the prices listed below:

12/256 GB – 5.999 yuan ($835 / €715)
16/512 GB – 6.499 yuan ($905 / €775)
16 GB / 1 TB – 7.299 yuan ($1,015 / €870)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7’s main competitor will be hard to outclass
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 prices | Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi hasn’t yet confirmed when/if the Mix Flip 2 will be released internationally, but considering that its predecessor is available globally, it’s probably safe to say the new model will eventually be launched worldwide. Just don’t expect the prices above.

Unfortunately, despite being better than the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 in almost every way, Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will not be launched in the United States, which means Samsung’s supremacy will not be contested, at least in this very important market.

