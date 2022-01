Xiaomi teases MIUI 13’s global launch, we might see it as soon as next week

When will MIUI 13 launch?

The release of a brand new OS (operating system) update is usually an exciting time, both for the company behind it and the users. One such occasion is the global launch of Xiaomi’s Android skin for its phones, namely MIUI 13.Recently, the official Twitter MIUI profile and Xiaomi’s Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain, posted tweets teasing the MIUI 13 update that read: “The time has come. Something wonderful is about to happen.” From the looks of it, the company is preparing to launch the new MIUI version soon.Likely to keep everyone on their toes, no actual date is mentioned in either of the tweets. That being said, about a week ago, Xiaomi officially stated it will be globally launching the Redmi Note 11 series on January 26th. Judging by this information and the teaser promotional tweets, it would be safe to assume that MIUI 13 will launch on January 26th as well, alongside the Redmi Note 11 lineup.Back in December, the MIUI 13 logo and features were leaked in a series of videos . In short, three main new features are coming with this new version that we know of.One of them is something that Android users are probably aware of by now, as it has been available on other systems for a while—Infinity Scroll. Then two others will be directly taken from the MIUI 12.5 beta but made better—Sidebar (previously known as Video Toolbox and then as Smart Toolbox), and Small Widgets.Other rumored features expected to arrive with MIUI 13 are Face Verification Protection, Family Guard, Telecommunication Fraud Protection, and more. A more exciting possible addition, though, is the potential implementation of Material You UI in the MIUI 13 at a later stage.