Xiaomi teases MIUI 13’s global launch, we might see it as soon as next week

Xiaomi teases MIUI 13’s global launch, we might see it as soon as next week0
When will MIUI 13 launch?
Recently, the official Twitter MIUI profile and Xiaomi’s Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain, posted tweets teasing the MIUI 13 update that read: “The time has come. Something wonderful is about to happen.” From the looks of it, the company is preparing to launch the new MIUI version soon.
What will MIUI 13 have?
Back in December, the MIUI 13 logo and features were leaked in a series of videos. In short, three main new features are coming with this new version that we know of.
Other rumored features expected to arrive with MIUI 13 are Face Verification Protection, Family Guard, Telecommunication Fraud Protection, and more. A more exciting possible addition, though, is the potential implementation of Material You UI in the MIUI 13 at a later stage.
Which phones will be getting MIUI 13?
Here is the list of phones Xiaomi has confirmed will get the MIUI 13 update:
|Xiaomi Mi 11
Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11i
Mi 11X Pro
Mi 11X
Xiaomi Pad 5
Redmi 10
Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
|Redmi Note 8 (2021)
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10
Mi 11 Lite 5G
Mi 11 Lite
Redmi Note 10 JE