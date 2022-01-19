Notification Center

Software updates Xiaomi

Xiaomi teases MIUI 13’s global launch, we might see it as soon as next week

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Xiaomi teases MIUI 13’s global launch, we might see it as soon as next week
The release of a brand new OS (operating system) update is usually an exciting time, both for the company behind it and the users. One such occasion is the global launch of Xiaomi’s Android skin for its phones, namely MIUI 13.

When will MIUI 13 launch?


Recently, the official Twitter MIUI profile and Xiaomi’s Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain, posted tweets teasing the MIUI 13 update that read: “The time has come. Something wonderful is about to happen.” From the looks of it, the company is preparing to launch the new MIUI version soon.

Likely to keep everyone on their toes, no actual date is mentioned in either of the tweets. That being said, about a week ago, Xiaomi officially stated it will be globally launching the Redmi Note 11 series on January 26th. Judging by this information and the teaser promotional tweets, it would be safe to assume that MIUI 13 will launch on January 26th as well, alongside the Redmi Note 11 lineup.

What will MIUI 13 have?


Back in December, the MIUI 13 logo and features were leaked in a series of videos. In short, three main new features are coming with this new version that we know of.

One of them is something that Android users are probably aware of by now, as it has been available on other systems for a while—Infinity Scroll. Then two others will be directly taken from the MIUI 12.5 beta but made better—Sidebar (previously known as Video Toolbox and then as Smart Toolbox), and Small Widgets.

Other rumored features expected to arrive with MIUI 13 are Face Verification Protection, Family Guard, Telecommunication Fraud Protection, and more. A more exciting possible addition, though, is the potential implementation of Material You UI in the MIUI 13 at a later stage.

Which phones will be getting MIUI 13?


Here is the list of phones Xiaomi has confirmed will get the MIUI 13 update:

Xiaomi Mi 11
Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11i
Mi 11X Pro
Mi 11X
Xiaomi Pad 5
Redmi 10
Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE		Redmi Note 8 (2021)
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11T
Redmi Note 10 Pro
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10
Mi 11 Lite 5G
Mi 11 Lite
Redmi Note 10 JE




Related phones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs
  • Display 6.6 inches 2400 x 2080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 810 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 2080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 920 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5160 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 2080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 920 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless