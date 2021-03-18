Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi foldable phone appears again

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 18, 2021, 7:36 AM
Xiaomi foldable phone appears again
Foldable phones have been on the rise for the past two years now. Companies like Samsung, Motorola and Huawei have embraced the new category of devices by releasing foldable smartphones commercially. In the past, Xiaomi has also shown interest in the segment, demonstrating foldable phone concepts and filing patents for such. And while we’ve already seen an outward-folding device from Xiaomi, one similar to the Huawei Mate X, now it’s a different story.

Pictures of a new prototype folding phone from Xiaomi were published on Chinese site igao7. The device is branded as Xiaomi MIX and features an inward-folding mechanism, similar to that on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Note that the device in question does not feature a screen and is clearly a dummy phone.

Judging by the look of it, the prototype seems to be made partly out of aluminum and partly out of glass. The pictures also show the frame of the Xiaomi MIX and its foldable mechanism in detail.

The Xiaomi MIX device seen in the pictures appears to feature a cutout for a triple-camera back module and a piano black finish with silver metal accents on the frame.

Previously, a Xiaomi folding prototype has been spotted in the wild. The device had a protective casing and from the pictures it looked like it had a bigger than normal crease in its display, compared to similar foldable devices like the Motorola RAZR 2020 and the Huawei Mate X.
 

In 2019, Xiaomi demonstrated their own vision for a foldable device by posting a promotional video of a concept phone with an outward-folding display. Since then, the company has not made moves toward releasing a folding device, but with this new prototype, the company might be on its way to join the foldable market.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8

User Score:

9.0
$1000 Samsung $1800 Amazon $2000 Verizon
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless