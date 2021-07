Xiaomi's under-display camera smartphone could one-up Galaxy Z Fold 3 on aesthetics

Xiaomi first demoed the tech back in 2019 and in August of last year it announced that mass production of smartphones with Leaked images suggest Galaxy Z Fold 3's under-display camera is not concealed perfectly and per Ice, that's not the case with the Mi Mix 4. He claims that the camera area will not be visible and accompanying renders (see the header image) show a device with a seamless display.Xiaomi first demoed the tech back in 2019 and in August of last year it announced that mass production of smartphones with third generation generation under-display cameras would begin in 2021. Xiaomi also said that the tech would offer the same performance as conventional front cameras and sensors will be perfectly disguised.









This will be achieved through a pixel arrangement that allows light to pass through the gap between sub-pixels, and camera algorithm optimizations. This method will also enable a uniform pixel density. This means that the camera area will have the same pixel density, brightness and color gamut as the rest of the display.

Mi Mix 4 rumored specs

Reports indicate that the



All of this understandably won't come cheap. According to rumors, the Mi Mix 4 will be more expensive than the €1,199 (~$1,414) Mi 11 Ultra. Reports indicate that the Mi Mix 4 will have top-notch specs: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip , a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless charging , and an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate. It sure looks like a strong contender for the best Chinese Android phone of the year.All of this understandably won't come cheap. According to rumors, the Mi Mix 4 will be more expensive than the €1,199 (~$1,414) Mi 11 Ultra.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Both Samsung and Xiaomi are highly likely to release their first under-display camera smartphones in August and if a new rumor is to be believed, the latter may do a better job of implementing the tech.The technology involves embedding the front camera beneath the main display and if the handful of prototypes and commercial versions we have seen so far are any indications, it has a long way to go before it catches up to conventional sensors.