Xiaomi's under-display camera smartphone could one-up Galaxy Z Fold 3 on aesthetics

Xiaomi's under-display camera smartphone could one-up Galaxy Z Fold 3 on aesthetics1
The technology involves embedding the front camera beneath the main display and if the handful of prototypes and commercial versions we have seen so far are any indications, it has a long way to go before it catches up to conventional sensors.
Regardless, leakers have assured us that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's under-display camera is about as good as mainstream shooters and while we have yet to hear anything about Xiaomi Mi Mix 4's performance, leaker Ice Universe says it will one-up Samsung's phone in one regard.
Leaked images suggest Galaxy Z Fold 3's under-display camera is not concealed perfectly and per Ice, that's not the case with the Mi Mix 4. He claims that the camera area will not be visible and accompanying renders (see the header image) show a device with a seamless display.
Xiaomi first demoed the tech back in 2019 and in August of last year it announced that mass production of smartphones with third generation generation under-display cameras would begin in 2021. Xiaomi also said that the tech would offer the same performance as conventional front cameras and sensors will be perfectly disguised.
This will be achieved through a pixel arrangement that allows light to pass through the gap between sub-pixels, and camera algorithm optimizations. This method will also enable a uniform pixel density. This means that the camera area will have the same pixel density, brightness and color gamut as the rest of the display.
Mi Mix 4 rumored specs
Reports indicate that the Mi Mix 4 will have top-notch specs: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chip, a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 80W wireless charging, and an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate. It sure looks like a strong contender for the best Chinese Android phone of the year.
All of this understandably won't come cheap. According to rumors, the Mi Mix 4 will be more expensive than the €1,199 (~$1,414) Mi 11 Ultra.