Come correct or get corrected: Xiaomi made a slanderer apologize and pay

Xiaomi
What goes around… comes around. Xiaomi, one of the most popular and beloved brands (especially outside the US), recently achieved a victory in holding accountable an individual who spread damaging rumors about the company.

Gizmochina reports that the person, who went by the account name “DeepSea142183002,” issued a public apology to Xiaomi and its founder, Lei Jun, for sharing false claims and derogatory remarks that damaged the company’s image.

They admitted to fabricating stories about Xiaomi’s foreign ownership and deliberately stirring up conflicts with other domestic companies to incite negative public opinion against Xiaomi. This misinformation allegedly caused significant harm, not only to Xiaomi’s reputation but also in economic losses for the company.

The individual acknowledged that their rumors had significantly harmed Xiaomi's corporate image and tarnished the company's reputation. They expressed feelings of deep guilt and regret for their actions, recognizing the negative consequences they caused. The person conveyed their sincere apologies to Xiaomi and stated that they had provided financial compensation to address the losses incurred by the company.

In conclusion, the netizen committed to holding himself accountable in the future by being careful with his words and actions. He vowed to pursue truth and act practically, ensuring he wouldn’t repeat his previous mistakes. He also promised not to make any slanderous, misleading, or disrespectful comments about Xiaomi moving forward.

The tech giant has previously taken legal action in similar cases, reinforcing its commitment to challenging online misinformation and holding those responsible accountable.

The incident sparked mixed reactions among netizens. Some expressed support for Xiaomi’s actions and condemned the spread of baseless rumors, while others questioned whether an apology and financial settlement alone would deter such actions in the future. The report says there is growing public demand for stricter consequences to discourage the spread of online misinformation that can seriously impact individuals and businesses.

What do you think?
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

