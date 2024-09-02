Xiaomi launches the super affordable Redmi Buds 6 Lite
Xiaomi has just unveiled its newest affordable smartphone, the $119 Redmi 14C, featuring a huge 6.88-inch display. Alongside this, the Chinese tech giant also introduced a new pair of budget TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds.
The new Redmi Buds 6 Lite comes packed with 12.4mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), and an impressive total battery life of 38 hours when paired with the charging case. All of this is quite remarkable, especially given the earbuds’ price of just €20 or about $22 when directly converted.
The Buds 6 Lite sports an in-ear design with removable silicone tips. These latest budget-friendly earbuds from Xiaomi connect using Bluetooth 5.3. ANC is rated at up to 40dB, and they also offer call noise cancellation with the help of dual microphones and AI technology. Plus, users can tweak the equalizer settings through the Xiaomi Earbuds app.
Redmi Buds 6 Lite also supports Google Fast Pair, which means they can quickly and effortlessly pair with your Android phone. Plus, you can easily track down where you last left your earbuds.
A solid blend of features and performance at a low price
The new earbuds come in an upgraded charging case and are available in three colors. | Image credit – Xiaomi
The earbuds come with an upgraded charging case that features a physical button for easy pairing and are available in three different colors:
- Black
- Blue
- White
As I mentioned, the battery life is quite impressive. Xiaomi claims that the Buds 6 Lite can deliver up to 7 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The company also says that a quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of listening time.
The earbuds are already available throughout Europe through Xiaomi's official channels and partner retailers. So, if you are hunting for new wireless earbuds on a tight budget, these could be a great option. While you shouldn't expect top-tier quality from $22 earbuds, they should definitely do the job.
