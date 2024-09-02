Xiaomi launches the super affordable Redmi Buds 6 Lite





Black

Blue

White

The earbuds come with an upgraded charging case that features a physical button for easy pairing and are available in three different colors:The Buds 6 Lite sports an in-ear design with removable silicone tips. These latest budget-friendly earbuds from Xiaomi connect using Bluetooth 5.3. ANC is rated at up to 40dB, and they also offer call noise cancellation with the help of dual microphones and AI technology. Plus, users can tweak the equalizer settings through the Xiaomi Earbuds app.As I mentioned, the battery life is quite impressive. Xiaomi claims that the Buds 6 Lite can deliver up to 7 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The company also says that a quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of listening time.