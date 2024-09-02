Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Xiaomi launches the super affordable Redmi Buds 6 Lite

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi Audio
Xiaomi's new earbuds in blue, white, and black colors displayed against a blue background.
Xiaomi has just unveiled its newest affordable smartphone, the $119 Redmi 14C, featuring a huge 6.88-inch display. Alongside this, the Chinese tech giant also introduced a new pair of budget TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds.

A solid blend of features and performance at a low price


The new Redmi Buds 6 Lite comes packed with 12.4mm drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC), and an impressive total battery life of 38 hours when paired with the charging case. All of this is quite remarkable, especially given the earbuds’ price of just €20 or about $22 when directly converted.


The new earbuds come in an upgraded charging case and are available in three colors. | Image credit – Xiaomi

The earbuds come with an upgraded charging case that features a physical button for easy pairing and are available in three different colors:

  • Black
  • Blue
  • White

The Buds 6 Lite sports an in-ear design with removable silicone tips. These latest budget-friendly earbuds from Xiaomi connect using Bluetooth 5.3. ANC is rated at up to 40dB, and they also offer call noise cancellation with the help of dual microphones and AI technology. Plus, users can tweak the equalizer settings through the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

As I mentioned, the battery life is quite impressive. Xiaomi claims that the Buds 6 Lite can deliver up to 7 hours of music playback on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. The company also says that a quick 10-minute charge gives you 2 hours of listening time.

Redmi Buds 6 Lite also supports Google Fast Pair, which means they can quickly and effortlessly pair with your Android phone. Plus, you can easily track down where you last left your earbuds.

The earbuds are already available throughout Europe through Xiaomi's official channels and partner retailers. So, if you are hunting for new wireless earbuds on a tight budget, these could be a great option. While you shouldn't expect top-tier quality from $22 earbuds, they should definitely do the job.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless