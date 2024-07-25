Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

This ~$1,237 phone boss has a ~$4 camera on it

By
1comment
This ~$1,237 phone boss has a ~$4 camera on it
Phones that are in the four-digit price realm are premium, and that's that: they offer top-tier hardware and software; they can make you feel like you're a mile away from Heaven when holding them.

However, the fact that a flagship can cost as much as a dozen hundred dollars, doesn't mean that every last piece of technology on it is extremely expensive. Nope, quite the opposite.

The Chinese gadget-oriented site Gizchina is citing a report from the fellow ITHome platform about the latest foldable bijoux from Xiaomi:

  • The ~$829 clamshell champion Mix Flip (Xiaomi's debut in the Galaxy Z Flip territory);
  • The ~$1,237 super thin book style Mix Fold 4 which is beyond impressive.

The latest report about this bending team has to do with their repairability: there's a detailed breakdown of all the main parts. It's stated how much each thing costs, as well as how much the labor to change it costs.

For example, repair parts for the book style foldable Mix Fold 4 start from $4 for the rear ultra-wide camera (plus ~$6 for the servicing) up to ~$496 for the inner screen (replacing it will cost you additional ~$6 service fee).

The external screen is far cheaper at ~$164, while the speaker costs ~$6 and the batteries – ~$39 in total (there are two batteries on the foldable).

The clamshell Mix Flip is going easier on the wallet, should a repair is required. For example, its external screen (just the part itself) costs ~$69, while the folding inner screen will cost you ~$239. Again, the servicing fee is ~$6, which is peanuts.

The price of the motherboard changes with different memory versions (duh!). For the Mix Fold 4, the costs are:

  • 12/256GB: 2,580 yuan (∼$356)
  • 16/512GB: 2,750 yuan (∼$380)
  • 16GB/1TB: 2,880 yuan (∼$398)

For the Mix Flip, the motherboard costs are:

  • 12/256GB: 2,370 yuan (∼$327)
  • 12/512GB: 2,490 yuan (∼$344)
  • 16GB/1TB: 2,740 yuan (∼$378)

It's great to know that if your kid practices their darts skills on your brand new foldable phone, repairs won't set you back that much. However, it's best to get as far as possible from a kid with darts in their hands. Just in case.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The Motorola Edge 50 is official with a super-premium, ultra-thin, and surprisingly robust design
The Motorola Edge 50 is official with a super-premium, ultra-thin, and surprisingly robust design
Comcast launches first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability for Xfinity customers
Comcast launches first-of-its-kind “watch to unlock” capability for Xfinity customers
Max expands SharePlay feature for Apple devices globally
Max expands SharePlay feature for Apple devices globally
Here's what caused the AT&T outage that blocked 92 million phone calls (plus 25,000 attempts to reach 911)
Here's what caused the AT&T outage that blocked 92 million phone calls (plus 25,000 attempts to reach 911)
The budget OnePlus Nord N30 becomes even bigger bargain after this sweet Amazon discount
The budget OnePlus Nord N30 becomes even bigger bargain after this sweet Amazon discount
AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless