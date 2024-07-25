This ~$1,237 phone boss has a ~$4 camera on it
Phones that are in the four-digit price realm are premium, and that's that: they offer top-tier hardware and software; they can make you feel like you're a mile away from Heaven when holding them.
However, the fact that a flagship can cost as much as a dozen hundred dollars, doesn't mean that every last piece of technology on it is extremely expensive. Nope, quite the opposite.
The Chinese gadget-oriented site Gizchina is citing a report from the fellow ITHome platform about the latest foldable bijoux from Xiaomi:
- The ~$829 clamshell champion Mix Flip (Xiaomi's debut in the Galaxy Z Flip territory);
- The ~$1,237 super thin book style Mix Fold 4 which is beyond impressive.
The latest report about this bending team has to do with their repairability: there's a detailed breakdown of all the main parts. It's stated how much each thing costs, as well as how much the labor to change it costs.
For example, repair parts for the book style foldable Mix Fold 4 start from $4 for the rear ultra-wide camera (plus ~$6 for the servicing) up to ~$496 for the inner screen (replacing it will cost you additional ~$6 service fee).
The external screen is far cheaper at ~$164, while the speaker costs ~$6 and the batteries – ~$39 in total (there are two batteries on the foldable).
The clamshell Mix Flip is going easier on the wallet, should a repair is required. For example, its external screen (just the part itself) costs ~$69, while the folding inner screen will cost you ~$239. Again, the servicing fee is ~$6, which is peanuts.
The price of the motherboard changes with different memory versions (duh!). For the Mix Fold 4, the costs are:
- 12/256GB: 2,580 yuan (∼$356)
- 16/512GB: 2,750 yuan (∼$380)
- 16GB/1TB: 2,880 yuan (∼$398)
For the Mix Flip, the motherboard costs are:
- 12/256GB: 2,370 yuan (∼$327)
- 12/512GB: 2,490 yuan (∼$344)
- 16GB/1TB: 2,740 yuan (∼$378)
It's great to know that if your kid practices their darts skills on your brand new foldable phone, repairs won't set you back that much. However, it's best to get as far as possible from a kid with darts in their hands. Just in case.
