Mi Band 6 helps Xiaomi edge Apple for global lead in wearable band devices

Mi Band 6 helps Xiaomi edge Apple for global lead in wearable band devices0
During the month of June, the top smartphone manufacturer in the world was SamsungApple Xiaomi. The latter scooped up 17.1% of the global market during the month followed by Samsung with a 15.7% slice of the worldwide smartphone pie. Apple was third with 14.3% of the market.
Mi Band 6 puts Xiaomi at the top of the wearable bands market
Not only is Xiaomi on top of the smartphone market, but it is now also on top of the wearable band market as well thanks to the launch of the Mi Band 6. According to Canalys, during the second quarter of this year, Xiaomi delivered eight million wearable band devices (up 2.6% year-over-year) which edged out the 7.9 million shipped by Apple (up 29.4% on an annual basis). The market share battle was also close as Xiaomi's 19.6% edged out Apple's 19.3% share.
Samsung's 2.5 million shipments and 6.1% market share placed it fifth despite a surging 114.1% annual gain. Overall, 40.9 million wearable band units shipped in the quarter. That was up 5.6% compared to the number that was delivered during the second quarter of 2020. Canalys Research Analyst Cynthia Chen said, "Xiaomi made a wise move to hasten the release of the Mi Band 6, which is a more compelling device than its predecessor. Xiaomi’s quick pivot to basic watches also helped the company boost its wristwatch shipments by 1.3 million units this quarter."
Huawei came in second after shipping 2.3 million watches during the quarter, good enough for 9% of the market. Huawei lost over half of its Q2 2020 market share of 18.9% while shipments declined by 33.9%. With 1.9 million watches delivered from April through June, Garmin came in third place with a 7.6% slice of the pie. Samsung was next as its watch shipments added up to 1.8 million, up 84.7% year-over-year giving Samsung 7% of the global smartwatch market.
The Apple Watch remains the top smartwatch in the world
Xiaomi saw its smartwatch shipments soar by 272.6% helping it take fifth place in the global smartwatch shipping tables with 1.5 million units delivered (compared to only 400,000 during the same quarter last year). That gives it 5.7% of the worldwide smartwatch market.
Overall, 25.4 million smartphones were shipped during this year's second quarter, up 37.9% from the 18.4 million shipped during the second quarter of 2020. Canalys Research Manager Jason Low said, "Vendors are attempting to make a big generational leap in smartwatch technologies. To stand out, they are improving the fundamentals, such as user experience and battery life, creating their own distinct UIs and leveraging their respective ecosystems to draw out new and unique use cases"