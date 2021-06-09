Xiaomi's not giving up on the idea of custom smartphone chips
Soon, these three companies could face tough competition from fellow smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi.
Xiaomi could take on Apple and Qualcomm with an in-house chipset
Xiaomi has started license negotiations with intellectual property (IP) providers, per a new report (via GizmoChina), and is already in the process of hiring a team of people that’d lead future in-house chipset development.
This won’t be Xiaomi’s first attempt at in-house chipsets, though. This March the company introduced an custom Surge C1 image signal process (ISP) for the foldable Mi Mix Fold and back in 2017 it unveiled the Surge S1 chipset that powered the budget Xiaomi Mi 5c.
In addition to the upcoming Apple, Samsung and Google chips, Xiaomi will face competition from current supplier Qualcomm and potentially Oppo, who is understood to be developing a custom chipset alongside sister brands OnePlus and Realme.