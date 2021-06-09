$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Processors Xiaomi

Xiaomi's not giving up on the idea of custom smartphone chips

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 09, 2021, 7:03 AM
Xiaomi's not giving up on the idea of custom smartphone chips
Apple Silicon is more lucrative than ever, Samsung is gearing up to launch a powerful new Exynos chipset, and Google is readying an in-house SoC for the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Soon, these three companies could face tough competition from fellow smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi.

Xiaomi could take on Apple and Qualcomm with an in-house chipset


Xiaomi has started license negotiations with intellectual property (IP) providers, per a new report (via GizmoChina), and is already in the process of hiring a team of people that’d lead future in-house chipset development.

A person familiar with the matter says that Xiaomi’s end goal is to make smartphone chipsets. However, the brand hopes to start with an in-house chipset for accessories, presumably because smartphone chipsets are more complex.

This won’t be Xiaomi’s first attempt at in-house chipsets, though. This March the company introduced an custom Surge C1 image signal process (ISP) for the foldable Mi Mix Fold and back in 2017 it unveiled the Surge S1 chipset that powered the budget Xiaomi Mi 5c.

It’ll be interesting to see what the outcome of Xiaomi’s latest efforts are. But if the company does push ahead with an in-house smartphone chipset, it’ll face more competition than ever when released.

In addition to the upcoming Apple, Samsung and Google chips, Xiaomi will face competition from current supplier Qualcomm and potentially Oppo, who is understood to be developing a custom chipset alongside sister brands OnePlus and Realme.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple adds Image Search to Spotlight in iOS 15
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple adds Image Search to Spotlight in iOS 15
The revamped Moto G Stylus 5G launches with a $399 price tag
by Eugene Jeong,  0
The revamped Moto G Stylus 5G launches with a $399 price tag
New ad for the OnePlus Nord Core Edition(CE) 5G leaked - it’s looking good!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
New ad for the OnePlus Nord Core Edition(CE) 5G leaked - it’s looking good!
Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe charger sees a rare discount over at Amazon
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple iPhone 12 MagSafe charger sees a rare discount over at Amazon
HBO Max on Apple TV finally working in the default video player
by Daniel Petrov,  0
HBO Max on Apple TV finally working in the default video player
Safari on iPadOS 15 preview: What's new and how to refresh a page
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Safari on iPadOS 15 preview: What's new and how to refresh a page
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless