Future OnePlus and Oppo phones could feature custom chipsets



Oppo previously announced plans to spend approximately $7 billion on research and development over the next three years, a huge chunk of which will probably be used to develop future in-house chipsets for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones.

Speaking torecently, Oppo revealed that its ultimately goal of making chips is to serve customers well. It, nevertheless, stressed that the move is a long-term investment rather than an attempt to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek, who are still very much partners of Oppo.