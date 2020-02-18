Future OnePlus and Oppo phones could feature custom chipsets
According to a new report by CNBeta, Oppo executives recently circulated an internal memo that reveals plans for a so-called “Mariana Plan.” The latter is apparently a nod to the world’s deepest ocean trench and details the company’s work on future in-house chipsets.
The initiative is reportedly led by a technical committee headed by a former technical director at Qualcomm, which is rather ironically one of Oppo’s biggest chipset suppliers at the moment.
To help speed up the entire process, OnePlus and Realme engineers have reportedly joined the team too. This suggests Oppo is working towards new chipset designs that can be used by all of its subsidiaries too.
Speaking to C114 News recently, Oppo revealed that its ultimately goal of making chips is to serve customers well. It, nevertheless, stressed that the move is a long-term investment rather than an attempt to compete with Qualcomm and MediaTek, who are still very much partners of Oppo.
Oppo previously announced plans to spend approximately $7 billion on research and development over the next three years, a huge chunk of which will probably be used to develop future in-house chipsets for Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme smartphones.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):