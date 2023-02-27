Xiaomi’s Buds 4 Pro are the latest option for immersive listening
It would’ve been too easy for Xiaomi to simply unveil their latest Xiaomi 13 series flagships at MWC 2023. That’s why they also showcased their Watch S1 Pro, a list of phones destined to get MIUI 14 and a brand new pair of true-wireless Pro earbuds. Now that’s a complete package!
Fans will be happy to hear that immersive isn’t just a marketing term here. Xiaomi’s Buds 4 Pro offers Hi-Res Audio Wireless with Sony's LDAC — a means to mitigate sound distortions — and active noise cancellation up to 48dB. That’s 15db higher than the Samsung Buds Pro, which is surely impressive.
What anyone can appreciate though is 9 hours of uninterrupted media playback that goes up to 38 hours while in the charging case. The case itself supports wireless charging too, but there is no mention of reverse-wireless charging, which the Watch S1 Pro is capable of.
The earbuds come equipped with a dual-device connectivity feature, which basically allows for fast and seamless playback switching between devices. If you connect them to your smartphone, however, you will have access to enhanced sound controls through the Xiaomi Earbuds app, which is something new for the brand, even if not new for the technology itself.
Xiaomi’s buds also support dimensional audio, which can track the listener’s head position. While this is a very case-specific feature, it is always nice to have for when you are getting ready to enjoy a movie with some truly impressive soundwork. Or some of those impressive David Bowie recordings! And maybe if you didn’t get that last bit, you won’t get much mileage out of this feature overall.
The Buds 4 Pro case design has been inspired by a space capsule.
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro will be available in Star Gold and Space Black, both of which will contain three sizes of earbud tips. Like with the Watch S1 Pro, pricing has not been revealed yet, but we’re eager to find out how Xiaomi will price a product that — by the sound of things — is catching up to the competition.
