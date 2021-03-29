Xiaomi launches AirPower-inspired charging mat that can charge three devices at once
Xiaomi today unveiled a wireless charging pad that can charge three devices simultaneously.
The mat has 19 coils, allowing devices to be placed anywhere. Most other solutions on the market need you to align your device with reserved spots carefully for charging to begin.
Xiaomi's ambitious wireless charging pad offers a combined total output of 60w, 20W for each device. The mat is compatible with devices that support Qi wireless charging.
It's available for 599 yuan (~$91). There's no mention of availability outside of China.
Like Xiaomi's charging mat, the AirPower also had a multi-coil design and it was designed to charge up to three devices at the same time. This would have allowed devices to charge anywhere on the mat. Apparently, the twenty coils placed in close proximity got too hot and this is why the product was shelved.
Xiaomi was also faced with similar issues, and the company has revealed that the base, which has the coils, took a lot of time and investment to complete. The company's approach is that power is only sent to coils which are needed.
Samsung's Wireless Charger Trio is also capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously. It has six coils and offers 9W fast charge max on all compatible devices. Although it allows for crooked placement of products, it doesn't give users the same level of freedom as Xiaomi's mat.