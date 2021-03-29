Xiaomi launches AirPower-inspired charging mat that can charge three devices at once

Xiaomi today unveiled a wireless charging pad that can charge three devices simultaneously.



The mat has 19 coils, allowing devices to be placed anywhere. Most other solutions on the market need you to align your device with reserved spots carefully for charging to begin.



Xiaomi's ambitious Xiaomi's ambitious wireless charging pad offers a combined total output of 60w, 20W for each device. The mat is compatible with devices that support Qi wireless charging.



It's available for 599 yuan (~$91). There's no mention of availability outside of China.





The Chinese company's wireless charger evokes the memory of the ill-fated Apple AirPower charging mat that never made it to the market. It was announced back in 2017, and Apple officially canceled it two years later.



Like Xiaomi's charging mat, the AirPower also had a multi-coil design and it was designed to charge up to three devices at the same time. This would have allowed devices to charge anywhere on the mat. Apparently, the twenty coils placed in close proximity got too hot and this is why the product was shelved.

Xiaomi was also faced with similar issues, and the company has revealed that the base, which has the coils, took a lot of time and investment to complete. The company's approach is that power is only sent to coils which are needed.





It remains to be seen if the product is thermally safe.