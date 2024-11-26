Xiaomi 14 HyperOS 2-based on Android 15 update rolling out globally

Xiaomi 14

OS2.0.4.0.VNCMIXM

Android 15

UI changes

Redesigned multitasking, new layout of desktop, new animations for smoother and easier use.

AI tools

Advanced AI capabilities with real-time translations, cinematic lock screens, and an improved AI camera for better photography.

Performance improvements

Better memory management and optimization of battery for continuity with no hassle on any device.

Customization options

New layouts of desktop, widgets, and folder designs.





The release of HyperOS 2 globally just one month after the update’s rollout in China is a big achievement for Xiaomi, which hasn’t managed a similar feat in the previous year. It’s also a sign the Chinese handset maker is finally starting to consider global markets equally important as its home turf.



Keep in mind that since this is a staged rollout, it might take a few weeks for all Xiaomi 14 international users to receive the HyperOS 2-based on Android 15 update.



According to the HyperOS 2 roadmap, Xiaomi 13 and Redmi K60 series should be the next phones to receive the update, so if you’re rocking one of these devices as your daily drivers, keep your eyes peeled for a major update.