Xiaomi 14 HyperOS 2-based on Android 15 update rolling out globally

Xiaomi 14
It’s been nearly two weeks since Xiaomi revealed its HyperOS 2 update roadmap, but the Chinese handset maker is finally fulfilling its promise. The first device to receive the HyperOS 2 update, based on Android 15, is the Xiaomi 14, the company’s flagship from last year.

The rest of the Xiaomi 14 series aren’t yet eligible for the upgrade, but they remain in the cards to receive the HyperOS 2 update by the end of the year. That said, this a fairly big download at around 6.3 GB, so make sure you have enough free storage before attempting to install the update (via XiaomiTime).

Xiaomi 14 users outside of China should be looking for a new firmware update with build number OS2.0.4.0.VNCMIXM. The update brings important AI-focused improvements, as well as a ton of new Android 15-related features and customization options:

UI changes
  • Redesigned multitasking, new layout of desktop, new animations for smoother and easier use.

AI tools
  • Advanced AI capabilities with real-time translations, cinematic lock screens, and an improved AI camera for better photography.

Performance improvements
  • Better memory management and optimization of battery for continuity with no hassle on any device.

Customization options
  • New layouts of desktop, widgets, and folder designs.



The release of HyperOS 2 globally just one month after the update’s rollout in China is a big achievement for Xiaomi, which hasn’t managed a similar feat in the previous year. It’s also a sign the Chinese handset maker is finally starting to consider global markets equally important as its home turf.

Keep in mind that since this is a staged rollout, it might take a few weeks for all Xiaomi 14 international users to receive the HyperOS 2-based on Android 15 update.

According to the HyperOS 2 roadmap, Xiaomi 13 and Redmi K60 series should be the next phones to receive the update, so if you’re rocking one of these devices as your daily drivers, keep your eyes peeled for a major update.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena.

