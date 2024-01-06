The first Xiaomi phones start receiving HyperOS updates in select countries

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Xiaomi introduced its new software platform, HyperOS, back in October and promised to bring it to almost 100 devices in 2024. This means that the Chinese company is done with MIUI, although some Xiaomi phones and tablets will not receive the update because they’re too old.

Last month, Xiaomi confirmed that it will roll out HyperOS updates to at least eight devices in Q1 2024. It looks like the first smartphone to receive the highly-anticipated update is the Xiaomi 13T Pro (via GSMArena).

Currently, the update is available for download for customers in Europe, but it shouldn’t take long for Xiaomi to push it in more countries in the coming days. If you live in Europe, you should be looking for software version 1.0.3.0.UMLEUXM, although make sure that you have at least 6GB of free storage available.

In addition to all the new features and improvements that HyperOS brings, the update also includes the December 2023 security patch. Those using the European version of the Xiaomi 13T Pro should check for the update if they haven’t been notified about its availability.

In similar news, Xiaomi 13 Pro is getting the same HyperOS update, but only India for the moment. This is a much smaller update (about 2GB), but it adds the same December 2023 security patch and the same new features and improvements.
