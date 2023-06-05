We now know when the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will get its global release date
1
You may not realize this, but Xiaomi makes some of the best Android phones out there. This company has been in the business of making Android-fueled beasts — in collaboration with Leica for a fine-tuned camera experience — for quite some time now. And the Xiaomi 13 Ultra may be a testament to this statement.
Such an aggressive price tag — in a competitive sense, not so much in a budget-oriented one — certainly shows confidence in the product. Which, in turn, got many users excited to check out a phone. The next missing piece of the puzzle is the release date and with Xiaomi having set an event for June 7th, we may not have to wait much longer.
Just in case you are in need of a refresher, here’s a list of reasons to get excited about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra:
The third line alone, featuring the latest 8 Gen 2 CPU from Snapdragon, should be enough to confirm that this phone is probably going to have top-tier performance. Not only that, but with 12GB of RAM on all storage variants, it will certainly impress.
However, the camera array is likely going to become the star of the show. Not only because the infamous Xiaomi-Leica collab is still going on, full steam, but also because early previews have showcased some really unique photo results.
So, if all of this is hyping you up to check the Xiaomi 13 Ultra out, then you just need to wait a bit longer — until June 7th, which at the time of writing in just 48 hours. By then, we’ll know the final price and regional availability of this beast, so you’ll be able to decide for certain if this is your next daily driver.
Last time when we talked about the upcoming flagship smartphone, we commented on its price. Or, rather, a very peculiar leak surrounding the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and its pricing in the EU from a prominent online retailer. And in short, the phone’s cost ended up pretty close to the tag of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Such an aggressive price tag — in a competitive sense, not so much in a budget-oriented one — certainly shows confidence in the product. Which, in turn, got many users excited to check out a phone. The next missing piece of the puzzle is the release date and with Xiaomi having set an event for June 7th, we may not have to wait much longer.
A distinct, yet not entirely novel look for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Just in case you are in need of a refresher, here’s a list of reasons to get excited about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra:
- Pretty big 6,7” OLED screen
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for top-tier performance
- 128GB to 512GB of Storage
- 12GB of RAM
- Quad-cam array, with 50MP sensors all-around
- 32MP front-facing camera
- A 5,000mAh battery
- 90W charging while wired
- 50W charging for wireless
The third line alone, featuring the latest 8 Gen 2 CPU from Snapdragon, should be enough to confirm that this phone is probably going to have top-tier performance. Not only that, but with 12GB of RAM on all storage variants, it will certainly impress.
However, the camera array is likely going to become the star of the show. Not only because the infamous Xiaomi-Leica collab is still going on, full steam, but also because early previews have showcased some really unique photo results.
So, if all of this is hyping you up to check the Xiaomi 13 Ultra out, then you just need to wait a bit longer — until June 7th, which at the time of writing in just 48 hours. By then, we’ll know the final price and regional availability of this beast, so you’ll be able to decide for certain if this is your next daily driver.
Things that are NOT allowed: